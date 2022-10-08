If the past week of my life were a book, it would be called “Robert and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.” Wait. I just got a call from Ledger Legal. There is already a book with a similar title? About a kid named Alexander? Written by Judith Viorst? Uhhhh…please forget my first sentence. Starting over…

It was not a good week. I had the recording studio reserved for three interviews I had prepped for Tuesday. Except the whole trio was scheduled for Wednesday.

Not a problem. Or so you would think. Turns out I had the studio double-booked for 9am and had no contact information to inform my guests of my mess-up. Fortunately for me, both parties were understanding, and the recording problem was solved.

Crisis averted. Until the next one. Later in the day, I was carrying a couple of boxes from the Home Warehouse to the Standard Warehouse. I mis-stepped and the boxes went flying, with me not far behind. Luck was on my side, though, Dear Reader. In the first show of agility in my life, my right arm shot out in time to grab the door frame, saving my face from a date with the concrete floor. Sure, I wrenched my neck, but I guess that is better than a broken nose or worse.

Stumbling on to Thursday. I had a couple of video appointments scheduled. The first one ended early, so I called my 1:30 to tell them they could come on in. At which time they informed me the taping was Friday, not Thursday.

I am writing this Thursday evening, waiting with trepidation to see what snafus the next day may bring. My Bride insisted what I need is an appointment book, something to keep my meetings in order.

To be honest, I recoiled at the thought, considering it a leash on life (Get it? Lease on life, leash on life? Oh, forget it.)

In my younger days I was an avid journalist, keeping thoughts and records of everything that happened throughout the day. Believe it or not, I used to write parody songs, ala “Weird Al” Yankovic. Not to mention poetry, full of the profound thoughts every young person believes will change the world.

After several years of faithfully scribbling my existence onto the pages of college lined spiral notebooks, I destroyed each and every one. Like the rear view mirror in my automobile, what’s passed is in the past (just kidding, Officers).

Now here I am, week after week, sharing my thoughts, opinions and experiences for the world to see. That’s okay, though. We are all friends here, and I appreciate each and every one of you, as well as your kind words. For that matter, I appreciate the unkind words as well. The world would be boring if we all walked in ideological lockstep, wouldn’t it?

Well, what do you know? Writing everything out has proven to be cathartic. Despite a few missteps, it hasn’t been too bad a week after all. On second thought, I’ll withhold judgement until after tomorrow. Because you never can tell.