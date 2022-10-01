Our Commander-In-Chief has been known as a gaffe machine, even in the best of times, and long before he became the most powerful man on the planet. But this week has to have been the cherry on top of the snafu sundae.

At a hunger conference this week, the President called out for a member of Congress while thanking the organizers of the event. “Jackie are you here? Where’s Jackie?” the President asked. The Representative in question was Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash in August.

Cringe-inducing, to be sure. More so than when Mr. Biden said the first lady’s husband tested positive for coronavirus. He meant to say Kamala Harris’ spouse, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, was sick, not himself.

Biden even had his very own “Anchorman” moment, when he read exactly what the teleprompter told him to say. Every. Thing. Here is the goof in the President’s own words:

“It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who register to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so—end of quote, repeat the line. Women are not without electoral and, or, political—let me be precise: not and, or—or political power.” It goes without saying, the President’s Press Secretary should be given hazard pay.

Not to be outdone, Vice-President Kamala Harris strikes a blow for women everywhere by proving anything the President can goof up, she can goof up harder.

For example, Harris’ YouTube series, “Get Curious with Vice-President Harris” featured the VP talking to a group of children about science. So far, so good – until it was revealed the “children” were in fact child actors. Adding insult to injury was the news that the video was produced by a Canadian company. Thanks for buying American.

Harris topped herself later when she was talking to a student, who accused Israel of “ethnic genocide” in the Israel-Palestinian conflict. The Vice-President’s response? “Your truth cannot be suppressed.”

Among Kamala’s greatest hits include traveling to California to campaign for Governor Gavin Newsom while Californians were still stranded in Afghanistan.

As the President’s point person on the crisis on the southern border, Harris rose to the challenge, not visiting the U.S.-Mexico border for around a 100 days after the appointment. In an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt at the time, Holt brought up the issue. Kamala laughed it off, saying “I haven’t been to Europe either.”

And last, but not least, was Harris’ visit to the Demilitarized Zone on the Korean Peninsula between North and South Korea.

During a speech there, she commended the United States’s strong alliance with the “Republic of North Korea.” Kim Jung Ung must be pleased.

The gaffe-fest became so bad Harris hired some “crisis communications directors” to deal with the fallout from her foibles.

In my opinion, the easiest solution to the problem is to put Biden and Harris’ handlers in the driver’s seat, removing the weakest links in the Administration. After all, how would you feel as a speech writer in the White House, having your hard work mangled and mocked by the Masters of Malapropisms?

And as for Biden and Harris? Let them host a new reality show. We can call it “The White House’s Funniest Home Videos.”