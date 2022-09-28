There is a reason the smells of fall dominate the candle section. They smell delicious. The warm scent of brown sugar, cloves, cider, pumpkin, cedar, cinnamon, and nutmeg invite us to take in autumn.

We’ve all noticed a few leaves beginning to scatter along the sidewalk and the crisp mornings welcoming a fall feel. Autumn decor has begun to take over neighborhood porches and businesses. Even I, who usually doesn’t have things out until the week before Halloween, has pumpkins out already.

There is one problem I face with autumn decorations, candles and even just crisp air. It makes me hungry for the flavors of the season. Especially caramel.

As a little girl, homemade caramel was one of the first things my grandmother taught me how to make. It was perfect for a topping on a cake, ice cream, or even just with a side of fruit. It can get a little messy but isn’t that just part of the charm of caramel?

With a bounty of beautiful local apples growing around us, it’s hard to beat the tasty simplicity of homemade caramel to scoop in an apple slice. I love it more than caramel-covered apples because they are just easier to eat.

When making caramel, I like to make large batches so I can have it in the fridge to enjoy as a snack or to serve drizzled on a cookie, pour into a thumbprint cookie, or even scoop into my coffee.

My favorite gift of fall is the sweet smells cooking in the kitchen. There are few things I love baking more than fall cookies. The aroma cascading from the stove satisfies me like no other.

Today I have included my homemade caramel and a few of my favorite fall cookies. Make extra, you’re gonna love these.

When making the caramel, remember it is important to make it in a saucepan. This will effect your cooking times and temps and just turn out an easier product. I made the mistake of using a saute pan instead last week. A recipe I had made a thousand times was clumpy, ugly and disappointing. I almost didn’t re-due it in a new pot. I’m so glad I did. The caramel was smooth and perfect for drizzling. I baked the oatmeal cookies listed below, put a little dent in each cookie center with a spoon when they came out of the oven, and filled the little spots in the center with caramel. I then placed them in the fridge to cool. They were a perfect fall bite. And my favorite part, they were simple.

Good luck and enjoy.

Homemade Caramel Sauce

No thermometer needed.

1 cup granulated sugar

6 Tbsp salted butter, room temperature cut up into 6 pieces

1/2 cup heavy cream, at room temperature

Heat sugar in a medium heavy-duty saucepan (avoid using non-stick) over medium heat, stirring constantly with a high heat resistant rubber spatula or wooden spoon. Sugar will form clumps and eventually melt into a thick brown, amber-colored liquid as you continue to stir. Be careful not to burn it. Don’t stop stirring.

Once sugar is completely melted, immediately stir in the butter until melted and combined. Be careful in this step because the caramel will bubble rapidly when the butter is added. If you notice the butter separating or if the sugar clumps up, remove from heat and vigorously whisk to combine it again. After the butter has melted and combined with the caramelized sugar, cook for 1 minute without stirring.

Very slowly stir in 1/2 cup of heavy cream. Since the heavy cream is colder than the hot caramel, the mixture will rapidly bubble when added. After all the heavy cream has been added, stop stirring and allow to boil for 1 minute. It will rise in the pan as it boils.

Remove from heat. Allow to slightly cool down before using. Caramel thickens as it cools.

Cover tightly and store for up to 1 month in the refrigerator. Caramel solidifies in the refrigerator. Reheat in the microwave or on the stove to desired consistency.

Coconut Bourbon Apple Balls

Makes about 1 1/2 dozen

1 1/2 cup sugar

2 cup milk

1 cup raisins (soak overnight in bourbon)

1 cup finely diced apple

1/2 tsp cream of tarter

4 oz flaked coconut

fine granulated sugar (about 1 cup)

Combine 1 1/2 cups sugar, milk, cream of tarter in a pan. Cook over high heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved and mixture comes to boiling. Boil to 225 degrees on candy thermometer. Remove from heat. Stir in coconut and apples. Divide in half into two small bowls. Cool at room temp for about two hours. Using hands, roll mix into balls hat are about 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Roll in superfine sugar. Press a raisin on top of each cookie.

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chip Cookies

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Makes 3 dozen

1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tbsp cornstarch

1 3/4 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

3/4 packed brown sugar

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, softened

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 tbsp light corn syrup

2 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 egg

2 cups (12 ounces) milk chocolate morsels

1 cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted

Mix flour, cornstarch, baking powder and baking soda together. Beat the brown sugar, peanut butter, butter and granulated sugar in a mixing bowl at medium speed until blended. Beat in the corn syrup, vanilla and egg. Stir in the flour mixture, chocolate morsels and pecans. Coat hands lightly with nonstick cooking spray and shape the dough into 1 1/2 inch balls. Arrange the balls 2 inches apart on a cookie sheet coated with nonstick cooking spray. Bake for nine minutes or until light brown. Cool on the cookie sheet for two minutes and remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

Oatmeal Drop Cookies

Bakes 3 dozen cookies.

Bake at 350 degrees.

½ cup butter

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup corn syrup

1 egg

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup cocoa

¼ teaspoon soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 ¼ cups uncooked quick-cooking oatmeal

½ cup chopped nuts

½ cup milk

Cream butter. Add sugar slowly until cream becomes light and fluffy. Add corn syrup and egg and mix

well. Combine dry ingredients; stir in oatmeal. Add nuts. Add creamed mixture and milk to dry

ingredients. Drop by teaspoons onto lightly greased baking sheet.

–

The recipe and photo used in today’s column are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]). The apples used in today’s photo are from Blessed Acres in Germantown, Kentucky.