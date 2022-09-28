The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center eagerly begins its 2022 ‘Read On’ Literacy Campaign.

Through grants from area foundations and businesses, we will give 1500 free books to high school Senior literature classes, post-secondary literature classes, adult book clubs and community members. This year’s book is Widow of the South, by Robert Hicks. It provides us with a way to learn about the War Between the States and gives us a chance to investigate what went so horrifically wrong in a country of high culture, high modernity for the times, and a supposedly civilized way of life. How should we treat minorities in our own communities today? How should we understand those with different views and cultures from our own. To learn is to question!

Widow of the South is based on the true story of Carrie McGavock. During the Battle of Franklin in Tennessee, a five-hour bloodbath with 9,200 casualties, McGavock’s home was turned into a field hospital where four generals died. Several Kentucky units fought; units on both sides.

Carrie is not the typical Southern Belle. She is neither feisty nor gifted. She struggles for solace in a desolate existence. In the years before this battle, Carrie has buried three children. She has two living children she pays little attention to, has turned running of the house over to her slave and spends her time dressed in black walking around in the dark or lying down lamenting her loss. Her husband has lost interest because she has been altered due to mourning. She is a morbid figure from the outset but becomes less so as the novel progresses. I beg you to keep reading and get through the first three chapters!

This is a book about ‘purpose’. Carrie McGavock has been buffeted and knocked down. She’d been slow to get up. There is something deep within each of us that only surfaces in the darkest of times in our lives – call it heart, a spark of light, hope, inner strength, or plain old dogged determination- it spurs us to take action and keep moving forward. Carrie did get up, eventually. She had no choice.

It is a story of lives crashing into one another; Union/Confederate, master/slave, living/dead. The book gives a depiction of a group of people trying to comprehend and process and deal with such death and destruction. It is a touching story that addresses the aftermath of the civil war in terms of the loss of so many young men for reasons that no longer seemed as compelling as they once did. It gives value to those soldiers who fought for their beliefs and the woman who cared for them. Without giving away too many spoilers, she finds her life’s purpose in tending to the very basic needs of the sick, dying and dead.

Philosophers hold that the human spirit represents the essence of who we are and includes our emotions, fears, passions and purpose. Leo Tolstoy said, “There is something in the human spirit that will survive and prevail. There is a tiny brilliant light burning in the heart of man that will not go out no matter how dark the world becomes.”

Widow of the South can be picked up at the Mason County and Fleming County libraries and the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center along with a calendar of events starting October 1.

The museum appreciates the grants given by the Charles E. and Elizabeth Scripps Foundation, The McNeill Series, the Hayswood Foundation, the Josephine Audrey Foundation and International Paper allowing us to provide the adults with a complimentary book to read, discuss and ask questions. KYGMC hopes you will attend all the wonderful events planned to enhance your reading. “Songs and Stories of a Civil War Hospital” will be at the Old Washington Opera House Friday at 7 p.m., The Street Smart Fashion Show will be held Sunday at 1:30 at the Opera House and the Kick Off Barbeque will be beside the Lee House at 6:30 on October 4. Check calendars for more events and times.

Readers may email questions to [email protected] @ Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Maysville, KY