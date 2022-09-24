There will be food, drinks, and ghosts… and perhaps, even a few paintings.

When legendary actor, Vincent Price, visited Maysville, he was probably unaware of the city’s rich history connected to some of Hollywood’s beloved classic horror films.

In 1984, an art exhibit, sponsored by Browning Manufacturing, was held at Maysville Community College and was juried by Price. Local artists, such as Mark McHugh, were honored to have their work seen by the iconic horror film star. Price was genuinely friendly and approachable with the large crowd that attended and signed autographs for everyone who asked. One youngster seeking an autograph came dressed as Michael Jackson complete with red jacket and sequined glove. The boy excitedly showed Mr. Price a drawing he had done of the King of Pop. Price, who had provided the chilling narration for Jackson’s hit, Thriller, the year before, was quite impressed by the drawing and had encouraging words for the young fan. A star of such films as The Raven, The Tingler, and House of Wax visiting Maysville was definitely thrilling, but there are other horror classics with direct connections to our Center of the Universe!

Maysville native makes his Mark.

The Russell Theatre ad read: Henry (our Joe) Wadsworth in Mark of the Vampire. Then down in the corner in smaller type… also starring Bela Lugosi and Lionel Barrymore.

Joseph Henry Wadsworth had already found success in Hollywood when he appeared in 1935’s Mark of the Vampire. Born in Maysville in 1903, Wadsworth graduated from Maysville High School and attended University of Kentucky before making it big in Tinsel Town. Starring in 22 feature films including The Thin Man and It Happened One Night, it was just a matter of time before the actor won a role in a popular horror feature.

Wadsworth played the dashing Fedor Vincentte, fiance of the female lead being menaced by a castle full of vampires. Hot off the success of Dracula (1931), Bela Lugosi was cast as yet another vampire complete with his Dracula-like cape and accent.

After retiring from showbiz, Wadsworth lived in New York City but spent many of his summers at his boyhood home in Maysville. He died in 1974 and was laid to rest in the Maysville Cemetery.

Tell them Boris sent you.

Before Lorimer Johnston was appearing in films with Boris Karloff, he was a bearer of dispatches. George Lorimer Johnston was born in Maysville, Kentucky in 1858. For six years he worked under President Benjamin Harrison and President Grover Cleveland before embarking on a successful stage career. Realizing that film would be the future of entertainment, he moved to Hollywood.

Starting in 1913, Johnston found success acting in, and directing over 60 films, 12 of which he wrote. He received top billing over Boris Karloff in The Bells (1926). Toward the end of his career, Johnston appeared again with Karloff in the 1939 Universal classic, Ghost of Frankenstein. Johnston played Burgher to Karloff’s Monster. This would be the last Universal Frankenstein film in which Karloff plays the Monster and the first time we are introduced to the beloved sidekick, Ygor.

Shortly before his death, Johnston appeared in another Universal classic, Ghost of Frankenstein (1942) with Lon Chaney taking on the role of the Monster. Johnston died before the movie’s release in 1941.

What’s in a name?

Although she never appeared in a horror film, our beloved hometown girl, Rosemary Clooney, may have indirectly inspired one of the greatest horror classics of all time. Rosemary was expecting her fifth child when she was living in the Dakota building in New York City with her kids and, then husband, Jose Ferrer. Their apartment was huge with high ceilings, 10 rooms, and a view of Central Park. Still, Rosemary didn’t feel comfortable there. In her autobiography, Girl Singer, she mentioned that there was something unsettling and spooky about the place. She would hear odd sounds and noticed disturbing shadows in the dark, Gothic apartment building. When a writer friend of Jose’s paid the couple a visit, he too was overwhelmed by the same unpleasant, vibe that Rosemary felt about the eerie building.

A few years later, that writer friend, Ira Levin released a book that quickly became a hit movie entitled Rosemary’s Baby.

Sean McHugh is a Maysville native and co-author of the Broomsticks children’s book series. His latest book, Rock-A-Billy Werewolf will be released in October.