Last Saturday I noticed that everybody on shift, myself included, were left-handed. Which got me thinking – is the tide turning toward dominance by the minority handedness?

Probably not. Current numbers show that between 10 and 14 percent of the world’s population is left-handed. The only reason the number has risen is because the stigma about lefties has decreased. Bringing to the fore the question, why was there a stigma about left-handed people in the first place?

Apparently, our ancestors around the world associated handedness with good and evil. As a matter of fact, left-handed people are considered to be sinistral, hence the origin of the word sinister.

In the past, many around the world would force their left-handed children to use their right hand because they were in a minority, and some religions and cultures associated it with evil. The belief was so prevalent that parents would force their left-handed children to use their right hands.

Fact-checking site Snopes explains that “Left-handedness is also known as ‘sinistrality’ because left-handed people were once thought to be demons.” Which I am sure did a lot to boost a young child’s self-esteem.

The Bible did not do lefties any favors. According to the Book of Matthew, on the day of Judgment God will divide the sheep from the goats. The sheep got to sit on God’s right hand, while the goats got the cheap seats on the left, where they would be “cursed into everlasting fire.”

Let’s back away from the fires of Perdition for a moment and look at some fun facts about folks literally from the left. For example, one half of one percent of guitarists played left-handed.

Lefties are more likely to have allergies, are more prone to migraines, and are more likely to suffer from sleep deprivation. Another tidbit suggests southpaws are better at multi-tasking.

The next one falls under the column “Believe it or Not.” I grew up learning that left-handed people’s right half of the brain is dominant, as opposed to right-handed people, whose brains are left brain dominant. That is why it has been said that left-handed people are literally the only people on Earth in their right minds.

Plus, the right side of the brain is believed to control artistic talent and creativity. So, we have that going for us. Which is nice.

For the sake of fairness, though, I recently read that last fun fact is only a myth. So, believe what you will.

I want to dig a little deeper on the next one. Apparently, left-handed people recover from strokes faster. This is due to the left side of the brain being largely in control of language function. 95% of right-handed people have left-brain dominance when it comes to language control, whereas this drops to 70% for lefties.

A positive benefit, to be sure. But I still cannot properly use a pair of scissors or write notes without getting my pinkie covered in ink.

Upon reflection, this column might have been more for ego-stroking than for information. If you found that to be the case, I apologize. On the other hand (the left one, of course), if you found this to be a long-needed boost to your self-esteem, rejoice! Go laugh in the face of the nearest rightie, smug in the knowledge that left-handed people aren’t so bad, after all.