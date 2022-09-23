Sure, there have been curses inflicted upon mankind throughout the ages, but today’s headline, a lyric from the Little Jimmy Dickens 1965 novelty song has to be one of the best maledictions ever uttered.

It seems that wishing ill will upon one’s fellow traveler is a profession almost as old as the world’s oldest profession. Ancient Sumerians were doing it 6000 years ago. And it did not stop there.

One only has to scan religious texts to find such oaths. From the Bible to the Koran, books of the times were replete with promises of retribution from a higher power.

The most well-known hexes came courtesy of the Egyptians, where archaeologists found curses carved into the walls of Pharaoh’s tombs to ward off thieves.

The most famous of all came with the 1923 discovery of King Tutankhamun’s burial chamber. Totally undisturbed, the site was complete with all of the artifacts and antiquities befitting the young Pharaoh – including a curse to any who would desecrate Tut’s grave.

Did the curse come true? It depends on who you ask. In the years after the find, members of the excavation team were plagued with fires, floods, and even death. Given the high-profile nature of the find, a news hungry press tended to lean into the curse hypothesis.

So, you have the vengeful spirit of a dead Egyptian Pharaoh wreaking havoc across time. What kind of curses do we have in this day and age? I scanned the web for examples.

I found a few. May you always step in a wet spot after putting on fresh socks. May every guitar pick you use fall into the sound hole. May your article load that extra little bit as you are about to click a link so you click an ad instead. May you always get up from your computer with your headphones still attached. May both sides of your pillow be warm.

Have you ever heard of the Bjorketorp Runestone? A Scandinavian classic, the 14-foot tall Runestone was built around 6th century ACE. The phrase “I see Perdition” is carved on one side of the stone, while the other side basically says anyone who messes with the Runestone is (karmically) going to have a bad day. The stone still stands today, which makes me think the Scandinavians have been paying attention.

Back to the present, where our curses are a little tepid in comparison. May your cookie always be slightly too large to fit inside your glass of milk. May every sock you wear be slightly rotated, just enough for it to be uncomfortable. May the pin of the bathroom stall never reach the lock to close the door. May you forever feel your cell phone vibrating in the pocket it’s not even in.

The disparity between old curses and what passes for them in the modern age is a gulf too wide to cross. Even the names of the hexes are more sinister. From Shivas Curse Upon Brahma to the Mal de Ojo of Mexico to the Curse of the Knights Templar (where the Friday the 13th superstition originated), when it comes to wishing ill will on someone, the ancients knew how to do it, and do it well.