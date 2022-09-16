I woke up at 3 a.m. the other day after having some bizarre dreams. When I did, the song “Hello Mudda, hello Faddah” kept going around and around in my head. You know the lyrics, don’t you? Appropos of nothing, it starts like this:

“Hello Muddah, hello Fadduh, Here I am at Camp Granada.

Camp is very entertaining, And they say we’ll have some fun if it stops raining.

“I went hiking with Joe Spivey. He developed poison ivy.

You remember Leonard Skinner. He got ptomaine poisoning last night after dinner.

“All the counselors hate the waiters, and the lake has alligators. And the head coach wants no sissies, so he reads to us from something called Ulysses.

“Take me home, oh Muddah, Fadduh, take me home, I hate Granada, don’t leave me out here in the forest, where I might get eaten by a bear.”

And that ditty went on, over and over in my head, until I had to drag myself out of bed in the morning. Don’t you hate when that happens?

Which brings me back to the dreams. I know I am not the only person who has recurring themes during slumber. Usually, mine revolve around trying to find my way to the proper classroom at Maysville Community and Technical College so I can take a final test or turn in a project that will allow me to get my Master’s Degree. Forget the fact that I completed my studies ages ago. Apparently, the word has not reached my brain yet. What does that mean?

Psychology Today has the answer. “If you’ve had ‘the dream’ related to school,” author Judy Willis says, “you know exactly what it is. This is the dream where it is the day of a final exam, and you realize that you forgot you were taking the course and therefore had not attended any of the classes, did not do the reading, and you certainly are not prepared for today’s test.”

As for the meaning, Willis has some theories. “The dream,” she posits, “often occurs in approximation with having forgotten or being concerned about forgetting to do something important in waking life. The dream may reflect a sense of responsibility, duty, or choice where the dreamer knows what he should do but is hesitant or reluctant to do the act. A change involving the end of something is imminent and there is low confidence about the future.” She also says it could be a metaphor to paths not taken in life, and that the dream is a reminder not to miss an opportunity or take a more active role in one’s destiny.

Another recurring dream involved buying a used car (usually gold in color), although I already own a vehicle. Each time, either the brakes don’t work, or I can’t open my eyes to watch the road.

Website “Dreamsopedia” has dual thoughts on that dream’s meaning. According to the site, it is a message for security and comfort in your life. In the next paragraph, the author does a U-turn and postulates that the dream indicates you are harboring some anger or aggression and it is weighing you down. Whew-for a second there, I starting to doubt Dreamsopedia’s scientific rigor.

My last recurring dream focuses on the house my Bride and I lived in over two decades ago. A site called “Dreams Directory” says dreaming about living in a former house is a portent for a shocking turn of events. Either that, or it is a clue for your commitment toward a life goal. Unless it signifies your resistance to change.

I hope this clears up any lingering concerns you have had about your dreams. Or Camp Granada…augh! That stupid song in my head again!