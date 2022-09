Abduction allegations prompt traffic stop Several subjects claiming to be Romanians were traveling in cars stopped by Maysville and Aberdeen police Tuesday after reports of a possible kidnapping.

Orangeburg Lions Club hosting fall festival The Orangeburg Lions Club will host their Annual Fall Festival, Saturday, October 15, at the Orangeburg Lions Club, 8001 Day Pike, Maysville.

Steel City bound LST 325 is en route to Pittsburgh, Penn., passed Meldahl dam in Bracken County on Tuesday.

Pogue, Maysville native in NCAA basketball title game Maysville native, Henry “Bud” Pogue Jr. was a member of the Dartmouth basketball team that played Stanford in the 1942 NCAA National title game in Kansas City. Henry and his squad beat Kentucky in the Eastern Regional Final and another little tidbit was that Maysville High grad, Carl Staker played in that game with the Wildcats. In the final game, Dartmouth lost to Stanford by the score of 53-38. Mr. Pogue was born in Maysville on September 18, 1920, son of the distillery family, the Pogue’s.

BTDHD encourages citizens to get vaccinated at event Buffalo Trace District Health Department officials are encouraging the public to come to its vaccination event on Thursday, Sept. 15 for vaccinations or boosters.

Oklahoma and Missouri can stop Biden’s student loan bailout Can the president spend an estimated $500 million to $1 trillion without approval from Congress, the branch of government that holds the power of the purse under the Constitution?

Wayback Wednesday Remember this yard art on Tuckahoe Road?

Paving underway for AA in Lewis County FLEMINGSBURG — Work is underway on a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet resurfacing project to lay new blacktop on six miles of Kentucky 9 AA Highway through Tollesboro in Lewis County, officials with with KYTC District 9 said.