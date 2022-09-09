Today’s headline is courtesy of cartoonist and “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams, and is the topic about which I would like to discuss.

I went surfing, by which I mean web surfing, over the weekend. Hollywood maven that I am, I perused the plethora of entertainment sites available to see what the glitterati were up to. In the end, the only question I had was, “Who on Earth are these people?”

Apparently, one of two things have occurred under my less than watchful eye. Either a group of alien trendsetters has overtaken popular culture, or I have fallen out of touch with the times.

In the spirit of due diligence, I looked up some of the swayers of public opinion. The following is what I found. The social flavor of the day is the “Influencer.”

According to Google, top Instagram Influencers include David Chang, Jack Morris and Lauren Bullen, Chiara Ferragni, Alexa Chung, Jimmy Chin, Jannid Olsson Delér and my personal favorite, the Bucket List Family. Let us learn together, shall we?

I thoroughly researched modern trendsetters from A to G. A, meaning Alexa Chung, who is a British writer, blogger, television presenter, internet personality, model, and fashion designer.

G is for the Gee family, who describe themselves as “just your ’average’ family working from all around the world as Family Travel Journalists!” The brood started an Instagram and a YouTube channel called, cleverly, the Bucket List Family.

Personally, when I choose a hero, I prefer them homegrown. Star gazing is fun from time to time, but if you’d like to look to someone after whom to pattern yourself, like with everything else, choose local.

Growing up, I was influenced by Coralie Runyon Jones, Gary Booher, Henry Jefferson, Bob Wilcox, Denny Keller, Dr. James Shires and Dr. John Crockett.

The only “outside of real life” heroes I had were Colonel Steve Austin, the Six Million Dollar Man, and master of horror Vincent Price, who was an art aficionado off screen (and an art juror at Maysville Community College in the 1980s).

As with all articles of this type, there are those who I mistakenly (but not deliberately) failed to mention. Their impact on my life are no less important for the omission.

There are many more who have created the community we enjoy today, and easily would meet the qualifications for Personal Hero. Jerry Gore, Tom Coe, Keith Carver, Mike Thomas, and Elva Wheeler, to name a few.

Families with names like Finch, Browning, Cartmell, McKay and Gallenstein have for generations worked to make our community a better place to live.

One only has to look at our historic downtown to see the influences of Norbert Gallenstein, Patti North, Kevin McRoberts, David Case and Bruce Carlson.

My point is, take a quick step off the carousel of life and look around. Sometimes, when you are lucky enough, you will encounter a Caroline Reece, a Grant Felice, or a Melissa Greenwell. Trite as it may sound, the people who make our lives great are all around you. While you’re at it, take a look in the mirror. You might see an Influencer staring back at you.