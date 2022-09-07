For many readers, fall means more structured mealssmo and organized refrigerator. My autumn couldn’t be more the opposite. It feels like everytime I get our fridge organized, new items appear. Produce and jars are shuffled into the back, misplaced on the shelves, or simply disappear into the abyss only to reappear weeks or dare I say months too late.

In an attempt to “use it or lose it” my husband Alex and I have been eating adventure boards loaded with a smorgasbord of whatever we happen to have in the fridge. Sliced-up garden veggies, leftover pasta now served as a chilled pasta salad, pickled veggies, jams or jellies, cheese, leftover olives we may dice into a tapenade, chicken that may taste even better cold. We call them adventure boards because not only are they a “choose your own adventure meal” but it is always an adventure creating them. A key ingredient on the board is consistently the starch. Usually crackers or toast, this allows a little edible board for whatever you want as a bite. I prefer little crackers for a greater variety of bites.

Today I have included the recipe for one of my favorite new recipes. I’ve always kept ready-made pie crust for emergency cobbler crust, but I had never made quick crackers with it before. On one of last week’s rainy nights, we were out of crackers and didn’t feel like toast or going out to the store. This cracky adventure seemed like just the fix. I happened to have a few edible flowers to sprinkle on the crackers that made them even more fun to eat.

The beautiful bites were shockingly fast to make. I will definitely be using this quick fix again!

Good luck and enjoy!

Pie Dough Crackers

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

Feel free to use your own pie crust recipe for these crackers. If I’m making these festive crackers, I’m usually in a hurry. Today I have used a premade pie crust as the base, with a few additional recipes and personal touches of my own.

1 refrigerated pie crust (The rollout dough is my favorite, but any kind will do.)

All purpose flour

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Savory sprinkles (See recipes below.)

Roll out pie crust about fifteen minutes before cutting. This will allow it to become room temperature and be easier to use.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. You can lightly spray a baking sheet if you don’t have parchment paper, just be careful because it will cook slightly faster and can burn quickly. Set the baking sheet aside.

After the dough has softened, lightly dust the area you will be working with flour. Roll out the circle. Allow the dough to keep most of its thickness.

Brush dough lightly with extra virgin olive oil. Apply any desired savory sprinkles. Press lightly with fingertips into the dough. This will help the little bits to stay on the little bites.

Cut dough into whatever cracker shapes you would like. You can use a small cookie cutter, or cut it into a ten x ten one inch square checkerboard. It’s ok if the pieces aren’t all uniform. But a little bit of uniformity will help you waste less.

Remember, when working with pie dough you want to handle it as little as possible. The more you work it the less flaky and light the results.

Transfer squares to the baking sheet that you prepped and set aside.

Bake until crackers are a light brown. This shouldn’t take more than six to seven minutes. Allow ten minutes to cool.

Crackers may be served immediately after cooling or may be stored in an airtight container at room temperature. They may be stored for about a week.

Savory Sprinkles

Dill & Salt

2 tsp dill & 1 tsp flaky sea salt or Kosher Salt

Rosemary & Salt

2 tsp chopped fresh rosemary leaves & 1 tsp flaky sea salt or Kosher Salt

Firecrackers

1 tsp cayenne 1 tsp red pepper flakes & 1 tsp flaky sea salt

Italian Herb & Parmesan

2 Tbsp grated parmesan and t tsp Italian seasoning blend

Salty Sweet

1 tsp light brown sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon & 1 tsp flaky sea salt

Everything Bagel Crunch

(Makes 3 Tbsp. You can save any leftovers for another delicious thing.)

2 teaspoons white sesame seeds

1 1/2 teaspoons dried minced onion

1 1/2 teaspoons dried minced garlic

1 1/2 teaspoons black sesame seeds

1 teaspoon sea salt flakes (Maldon recommended)

1/2 teaspoon poppy seeds

The recipe and photos used in today’s column are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]). The edible flower petals used in today’s photo are from the garden of Wendy Koch, of Mays Lick, Kentucky.