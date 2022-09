Lady Saints continue dominance in district play BROOKSVILLE — In a matchup of the last seven district champions, it was St. Patrick continuing its recent dominance of the 39th district.

Babz Bites: Pie Dough Crackers For many readers, fall means more structured mealssmo and organized refrigerator. My autumn couldn’t be more the opposite. It feels like everytime I get our fridge organized, new items appear. Produce and jars are shuffled into the back, misplaced on the shelves, or simply disappear into the abyss only to reappear weeks or dare I say months too late.

1944 Wald Park with POWs The venerable Wald Park here in Maysville has held many great events from baseball to tent revivals, but it was a unique place in our history during September of 1944.

Mom and daughter team turn lavender fields into a variety of products BROOKSVILLE — Lavender is known for its pretty little purple blooms, lovely scent and calming properties. But did you know the plant has many other uses?

Drama team presenting drama at Shepherd’s House On September 11, at 6 p.m., Faith Walk Christian Drama Team will be in Maysville at The Shepherd’s House Church presenting their drama entitled “Spiritual Warfare: Are You Ready For The Battle?”

The danger of silencing words I’ve been called a lot of things in my life, some of them endearing, most of them not.

Will WV Gov. tell Biden to kiss Babydog’s heinie after calling her an enemy of the state? In January of this year, Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice told actress Bette Midler to “kiss” his dog’s “heinie.” He brought the adorable dog to his televised State of the State address. He lifted the English Bulldog up and turned her backside to the camera.