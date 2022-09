Words of wisdom Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs spoke before the Maysville Rotary Club on Tuesday.

It does to me Too often, I believe that traditions are done away when someone says ‘this is getting old, let’s try something new and shiny.’ They say ‘why does tradition matter anyway in today’s world?’

Bailey named tourism director Katelyn Bailey has been named Maysville’s new director of tourism.

Biden agenda excludes “equity” for Black workers On his first day in office, President Biden signed an executive order to advance racial equity and to support underserved communities, an admirable goal, and one that most Americans share.

Wayback Wednesday A picture from 1976 of the Maysville First Christian Church.

Shelter Dogs of the Week Look at this cool dude. Bentley is a dapper Australian shepherd/labrador mix. He’s still a young’un at only 10 months and volunteers say that even though he has a lot of energy, he’s the perfect gentleman. Bentley loves to please and looks forward to his walkies around the shelter grounds. He also enjoys playtime in the fenced enclosure. Bentley is a handsome fellow, medium-sized, and with his sunny disposition, what’s not to love? He’ll capture your heart and is waiting to meet you at the Mason County Animal Shelter.

Daytime closure of Kentucky 32 postponed FLEMINGSBURG — Equipment issues have forced contractors to postpone a roadside repair project on Kentucky 32 (Elizaville Road) in western Fleming County this week, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 said.

2022 Extraordinary Session Kentucky officials, residents and many from outside of our state’s borders turned their full attention to the desperate needs of our fellow Kentuckians when historic flooding ravaged eastern Kentucky in July.

Local Extension office hosts kids club Get your future keys to life’s lessons by joining Neighborhood Kids Homemakers Club now.