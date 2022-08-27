The End Times are near. I didn’t believe it at first, but now I have seen the proof. Hollywood Mega-Producer/Writer/Director James Cameron tried to warn us back in the 80s what would happen once machines became self-aware in his documentary “The Terminator.”

We had alarms about it even before that. Have you heard of the 1970’s tale of electronic domination, “The Forbin Project?” Perhaps not. Based on the 1966 Dennis Feltham Jones’ novel “Colossus,” the cautionary tale is about an advanced American defense system, named Colossus, becoming sentient. After being handed full control, Colossus’ logic expands on its original nuclear defense directives to assume total control of the world and end all warfare for the good of humankind, despite its creators’ orders to stop.

Colossus tells the helpless scientists that the world, now freed from war, will create a new human millennium that will raise humankind to new heights but only under the computer’s absolute rule. Colossus informs them that “freedom is an illusion” and that “in time you will come to regard me not only with respect and awe, but with love.”

Okay, it’s not Halloween, nor is it April Fool’s Day. I am sure you have guessed by now that the books and movies mentioned so far are works of science fiction and not the Singularity.

For those unfamiliar with the singularity, it is a hypothetical point in time at which technological growth will become radically faster and uncontrollable, resulting in unforeseeable changes to human civilization.

I wasn’t kidding when I said the clue to the possible end of mankind’s sovereignty over Earth occurred this week. Capitol Records has signed the world’s first Artificial Intelligence virtual rapper, FN Meka.

Worries that the human race might be too late to stop the invasion takes on new gravitas when you find that Meka has over 10 million TikTok followers and has garnered over a billion (with a “B”) on the social media site, making him the platform’s top “Virtual being.”

His debut single “Florida Water” was released this week. Sure, FN Meka is voiced by a human, but we have arrived at the precipice of the famous “slippery slope.” Capitol is beside itself with anticipation, calling the signing “part of the evolution of the music giant’s 80-year history,” and “a preview of what’s to come.”

When one looks at our world in general and our own country in particular, I think we gave our minds over to the machines a few decades ago. All it takes is to go to any restaurant, theatre, or other public venue to feast your eyes on the walking dead, shambling through aisle after aisle, eyes glued to their electronic content dealer of choice.

And it’s not just the Millennials whose minds have been absorbed by the Monster in a Box (hat tip to the late Spalding Gray). You’ll find folk across the age spectrum tuning out everything around them in favor of iTunes.

I’d never advocate for trashing your tech of choice. I would, however, mildly suggest that you look up and around once in a while. That way, you get to see the world around you, and possibly avoid getting hit by a bus.