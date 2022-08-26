Between looking at Twitter’s breaking news and the world’s cutest puppies, I tripped upon @ThePunnyWorld and was immediately hooked. Clever wordplay is a weakness of mine, so I thought you might enjoy some twisted verbiage on a Friday morning. Please hold your groans until the end of the column.

A weasel walks into a bar. The bartender says, “Wow, I’ve never served a weasel before. What can I get for you?” “Pop,” goes the weasel.

The Earth is made up of 70 percent water and it’s uncarbonated. So it’s technically flat.

Scientists have discovered a new type of polar bear. It can live on both the North and South poles, is prone to extreme mood swings and has shown interest in other bears of both genders. It’s a bi-polar bipolar bi polar bear.

What does a thesaurus eat for breakfast? A synonym roll.

My wife accused me of stealing her thesaurus. Not only was I shocked, but I was appalled, aghast, and dismayed.

How do you console an English teacher? There, their, they’re.

My friend keeps saying, “Cheer up mate, it could be worse, you could be stuck underground in a hole full of water!” I know he means well.

Someone asked me to name two structures that hold water. I was like, “Well, dam.”

I wrote a song about a tortilla. Actually it’s more of a wrap.

There’s a guy in town who walks around talking to himself using only figurative language. We call him the Village Idiom.

What kind of concert only costs 45 cents? A 50 Cent concert featuring Nickelback.

I want to be cremated as it is my last hope for a smoking hot body.

I had a crazy dream last night! I was swimming in an ocean of orange soda. Turns out it was just a Fanta sea.

I stayed up all night wondering where the sun went, then it dawned on me.

I asked my date to meet me at the gym today. She didn’t show up. That’s when I knew we weren’t gonna work out.

What did the drummer name his twin daughters? Anna 1. Anna 2.

The CEO of IKEA was elected Prime Minister in Sweden. He should have his cabinet together by the end of the weekend.

“Doctor, there’s a patient on line 1 that says he’s invisible.” “Well, tell him I can’t see him right now.”

eBay is so useless. I tried to look up lighters and all they had was 13,749 matches.

Thanks for explaining the word “many” to me, it means a lot.

The future, the present and the past walked into a bar. Things got a little tense.

My girlfriend told me she was leaving me because I keep pretending to be a Transformer. I said, “No, wait! I can change.”

A courtroom artist was arrested today for an unknown reason… details are sketchy.

Two windmills are standing in a field and one asks the other, “What kind of music do you like?” The other says, “I’m a big metal fan.”

I hope these not so subtle word plays made you smile, or at least chuckle. After all, it’s Friday – what’s not to smile about?