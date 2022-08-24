My father and I always shared a love of rich buttery food. While growing up, any activity as small as running to the hardware store incorporated a stop for a nosh somewhere. Dad couldn’t always tell you the name of someone he had known for the past twenty-five years, but he never forgot how to get to a hole-in-the-wall restaurant and what to order.

In his later years, Dad stopped driving and needed someone with him at all times. Many weekends I was that person. We could drive each other crazy but we would always find a joyful moment of bliss when we were together. Dad wasn’t up to making the drives to some of his favorite spots out of town, state and yes even the country, so I did my best to bring them all to him.

If it was just the two of us I could get as crazy and lavish as we wanted without worrying about keeping it healthy or being limited by others’ taste bud preferences. Our favorite dish was hands down no question, crunchy fried potatoes topped with a slice of toasted baguette or English muffin, garlic spinach, smoked salmon, a poached egg and a decadent hollandaise sauce. We would eat every last bite and leave no evidence.

Hollandaise sauce is a rich, buttery sauce freshened with the lightest touch of lemon. Despite having “Holland” in its name, it’s generally agreed among chefs that Hollandaise sauce was first born in France and was originally known as Sauce Isigny, named after a small town in Normandy famous for its butter and cream.

I first learned how to make hollandaise during a wild dinner service in a French restaurant early in my cooking career. We ran out and I had two free hands at that moment, unlike the rest of the kitchen. The Chef guided me through it while she continued to prepare dishes going out of the kitchen.

She first had me get out the food processor. I was baffled. If I had known you could make hollandaise in a blender or food processor I would have begun making it years before. It was easier and contained less ingredients than I ever could have guessed. After that night it became one of my daily dinner prep items. I was so proud.

For years I made this beautiful sauce for work and pleasure. It was something I could go home after a long evening on my feet and still feel like I was spoiling myself a little bit.

My father passed away eight years ago this September. The void we feel after losing someone we love is never filled. But the memories we choose to celebrate can lift us up and fill our hearts with much needed joy.

Last week I made my favorite sauce for an over the top breakfast with my husband, Alex. It brought me bliss in a way words can’t even begin to articulate. I ate the plate slower than I have eaten anything in years. I ignored my salty tears splashing into the sauce and felt such peace during that time suspended meal. It reminded me why I cook. It made me feel closer to my father than I had felt in a long time.

Whatever you cook this week, cook something that makes you happy. The results are finer than any meal prepared anywhere in the world.

Today I have shared my go-to recipe for quick blender hollandaise. Give it a try. I think it may end up being one of your go-to’s.

Good luck and enjoy!

Hollandaise Uses

Poached eggs

Scrambled eggs

Fried eggs

Omelets

Quiche

Baked or smoked fish

Potatoes

Spinach

English Muffins

Bagels

Steak

Bacon

Baguettes

Most herbs

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Blender Hollandaise

¼ cup lemon juice

6 egg YOLKS

1 tsp salt

Dash cayenne pepper or tabasco sauce

1 cup butter, melted

Make ten minutes before serving. Makes about 1 ⅔ cups.

In a blender or food processor mix egg yolks on low or pulse until evenly blended. Add lemon juice, salt, cayenne or tabasco and blend on low or pulse.

Turn the blender to high. Open the blender or processor so that the melted butter may be poured into the mix, slowly in a steady stream. Continue to blend until thoroughly mixed, the butter and yolks should intertwine and become one sauce.

The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) with a little help from her mentor Chef Lucie Meyers and inspiration from her father, Dr. Arnold Goldman.