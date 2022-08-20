Are splinters the most insidious plague to befall humankind? A sliver of wood, embedded into skin — your skin! Not so subtly reminding you, like a younger brother or sister your parents force you to take along on a date, that they are there, with their Life’s Mission of making you miserable.

How do you handle such a calamity? Do you let the offending slice of wood work its way out of your skin naturally, or go straight for amputation? I choose something a little more proactive than waiting, while a lot less overkill by lopping off the offending appendage.

Using a pair of nail clippers, I just dive in, gouging out the splinter with all of the reckless abandon of a student when the bell rings on the last day of school.

Forget Halloween. The real fear growing up was the School Supply House of Horrors. Ranking number one on the list, the Iron Maiden of office equipment, if you will, is the Compass. Funny how a tool designed to assist in geometry always finds its way stabbed into your backside.

Ink pens are useful tools when used for good. But when someone takes their eye off the ball (point), it can cause any amount of mischief, especially for the young ‘un eager to make like an amateur tattoo artist using you as their canvas.

Staples are usually benign, unless you run an industrial size two inch staple into the palm of your hand. Sadly, I know from experience.

Hang nails, ingrown hairs, sun burns, stone bruises, rug burns and bug bites present their own problems. As does the occasional scrap, scrape, cut or bruise. When these annoyances arise, your Mother runs into the broom closet, dons a cape and becomes Doctor Mom, healer of Boo-Boos.

Having not yet achieved a “Star Trek” level of medical technology when I was a child, Doctor Mom used any number of potions, poultices and unguents to make the hurt stop hurting.

Bruises were no problem since they went away on their own. Splinters were usually excised with a sewing needle. Bug bites were treated with Calamine Lotion, to great effect. And any generic lotion with aloe was suitable for the inevitable sunburn.

However, when the more serious accidents occurred, Doctor Mom brought out the big guns. For minor scrapes, a few blasts of Bactine was all that was needed.

The more grievous injuries, though, required the use of Mercurochrome or Merthiolate. These largely obsolete over-the-counter antiseptics were pretty much the same, except Mercurochrome hurt like the devil while Merthiolate hurt like hell. Funny thing about them both was that the reddish stain that each caused on your skin lasted long after the offending cut had healed.

I put congestive ailments in a separate category than the injuries suffered due to just being a kid. There was the Croup, also referred to as laryngotracheobronchitis. For that, Doctor Mom brought out the activated charcoal pills. I am sure the nasty black medicinal torture devices were devised by the Marquis De Sade. How else would you explain a medicine that tasted like you ate a handful of barbecue grill ash?

However, we now live in a more enlightened age. Dr. Mom has been replaced by Dr. Bride, who knows just what to do to make me feel better. Two comforters and the television remote and I’ll be right as rain in two to three days. Ahhh, the miracles of modern medicine.