“My food,” said Jesus, “is to do the will of him who sent me and to finish his work.” John 4:34

Sometimes passages in the Bible strike us in a new and impactful way despite how many times we’ve read them. I know what it means to be “hangry”. That’s the urban lingo for being bad-tempered due to being hungry. The verse from John shows Jesus being quite the opposite. Despite being hungry, Jesus invests in a person. He’s patient, kind, and informative.

In the Bible times, there were no convenient fast-food establishments, so being hungry probably had a deeper more gnawing connotation. “My food,” said Jesus, “is to do the will of him who sent me and to finish his work.” This passage strikes me as captivating because it’s so heavenly-focused.

While Jesus’ body felt hunger His soul felt satiated. Jesus knew the work He was sent to do, and He did it. Jesus’ focus was on people and their eternal state. It’s curious that although He felt the pangs of hunger, He was contented to know His eternal work was of utmost importance.

Don’t you see a lovely side of Jesus in this passage? When we get hungry we get cranky or crabby; we get hangry. But not Jesus. Our Jesus, being once again the example, reminds us there is something more important than the immediate of our flesh- eternity.

The Bible does contain accounts where it states the utter importance of getting enough food and rest (think Elijah especially), but Jesus wasn’t letting His actions be motivated by the desires of the flesh. He was dedicated to His mission- seeing as many souls in heaven as possible.

We won’t have infinite possibilities to speak Jesus to people. We need to make our chances count. People can see when were hangry and grumpy. We’re not great examples of love and patience and grace when we’re grumpy. Let’s all be more like Jesus satiated with the work of our Father in heaven.

As long as it is day, we must do the works of him who sent me. Night is coming, when no one can work.” John 9:4