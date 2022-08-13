The foliage is thick along the trail to Manoa Falls on Oahu, Hawaii.

Eager to see the falls, my husband and I entered the trailhead at an enthusiastic pace. But it wasn’t long before we slowed down. The bewitching foliage of the rainforest enveloped us and persuaded us to acknowledge it. To slow down.

This hike would definitely not be only about the reward, the Manoa Falls on Oahu, Hawaii. It would be about the trek to get there as well.

Arriving at 6 a.m., two hours before the parking lot opened to guests, the two of us realized we would have to secure alternative parking. We easily found and parked in an open spot on the city street in a residential neighborhood a quarter mile from the grounds. What difference did a few more steps make?

As we were there so early, we were not surprised to be the only ones. Hikers, anyway. Insects we would never see, but we would certainly hear, remained our constant companions. As did birds with distinctive, delightful songs.

Along the trail, deep green leaves of all shades, sizes and shapes cloaked the ground. Healthy vines stretched up along the tree trunks, enclosing them with their leaves.

We easily followed the soft, mud-brown trail. It was damp, muddy, dotted with gravel and sprinkled with blooms that had fallen from the surrounding foliage. A gentle ascent.

The two of us made our way under moss-covered branches that stretched over the path. In some places, roots emerged from the muddy ground outlining the path.

Eventually, we heard water streaming to our right. Fed by the waterfall, a gentle stream flowed over the stones into a shallow pool.

Appreciative of our surroundings, we continued our ascent under the canopied trail. And because we were looking up, we caught a glimpse of the falls in the distance: walls of green outlined a ribbon of water rolling down the side of the rock.

We hiked, over boulders in some spots, another 10 minutes before we reached the base of the waterfall. We stood behind the stone wall and watched as Manoa Falls gently cascaded down 100 feet before us.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)