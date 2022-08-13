“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” John 3:16-17

It’s hard to imagine a love so strong and a love so complete that one would choose to leave a paradise of riches and perfection to walk through a world full of sickness, poverty, and degradation. But there was one such person who left His throne in exchange for weight and shame all for the good of others.

Jesus is such a precious name and one that is exalted above all names. Why? Because Jesus did what no one else could do. Jesus is the embodiment of God. Jesus is perfection. Jesus is love and love in human form.

It’s hard to picture what Jesus was like walking the dirt roads, healing at the pools, performing miracles of healing many miles away, wiping the eyes of the blind, lifting the weight of the promiscuous, giving a place to the outcasts, and forgiving the offenses of sin.

No one is perfect like Jesus is, but people can, by the help of the Holy Spirit, embody the same characteristics of Jesus. We say it’s hard to imagine Jesus at work, but how many times have we felt the presence of heaven in someone near us? Some people are so changed by the love of Jesus that they are magnetic, gently pulling us towards them because of their Christlikeness.

To know there was a rescue plan from the very start of time should let us know how beloved we are. The rescue plan wasn’t something hard to pull off on our side. It wasn’t dangerous to us. It wasn’t something too expensive to be earned. However, the rescue plan was exceedingly difficult for Jesus, it was dangerous for Him, and it cost Him everything.

Our minds struggle to grasp the salvation without condemnation aspect. The fact is though, Jesus came in love and as love to spare us all from the penalty of sin. He came to save us from the condition we were born into because He wanted a chance to spend eternity with us. What love is it that He came without any guarantees. His gift of salvation won’t be received by all people, but He came and gave it to all anyway. He came so that all people would have the chance to know love and redemption and deliverance.