Royals win Mason County Open, 2A Sectional A busy day on the Laurel Oaks golf course featured the 2A Section 6 tournament, the Mason County Open, and a four-way playoff.

Kentucky finished off Bahamas tour 4-0 Kentucky’s basketball team faced its toughest challenge in the Bahamas on Sunday, but still won by double figures and ended the tour with a perfect 4-0 record.

Planter Pots Make Flower Gardening a Breeze Most home gardeners agree that perennials are less trouble than annual bedding plants, because “they come back every year so you don’t have to plant them again and again”. We agree with this sentiment, however very few perennials provide all-season color, so the best flower gardens have both annuals and perennials.

Early morning trek brings waterfall reward Eager to see the falls, my husband and I entered the trailhead at an enthusiastic pace. But it wasn’t long before we slowed down. The bewitching foliage of the rainforest enveloped us and persuaded us to acknowledge it. To slow down.

Lewis County District Court Aug. 9, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Many thanks for a job well done Maysville Police Officer Cullen Thomas retired recently after 20 years with the Maysville Police Department and 33 years in law enforcement. Thomas is flanked by present MPD Chief Mike Palmer, left, and former chief Jared Muse who presented the retiring officer with his service weapon as a gift.

Ready to party Vendors prepare to serve up plenty of food with a German flair during Maysville’s Oktoberfest Friday and Saturday.

Robertson County District Court Aug. 8, Judge Jay Delaney Presiding:

He came anyway “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” John 3:16-17