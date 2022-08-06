“But you, dear friends, by building yourselves up in your most holy faith and praying in the Holy Spirit, keep yourselves in God’s love as you wait for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ to bring you to eternal life.” Jude 1:20-21

This world is an overwhelming place at times. Whether it’s something woven into our personal story or things heard on the news or heavy news from friends or family, there are no doubt heavy burdens all around us. But thankfully we don’t have to carry those burdens alone. Thankfully we serve a God who sees all and knows all and is in control. We have to remind ourselves that though things get loud and overwhelming, our source of hope and refuge is the still and small voice speaking truth and life, if only we remember to listen. He stands ready and able to redeem all things.

There is a beautiful song on the radio called “God is in this story” by Big Daddy Weave and Katy Nicole. Let’s meditate on truth of these lyrics and thank God for His love that holds us together, pulls us out of the mess of this world, and will one day usher us into blessed eternal fellowship.

I have adjusted some punctuation for clearer reading. “There’s torn up pages in this book. Words that tell me I’m no good. Chapters that defined me for so long. But the hands of grace and endless love dusted off and picked me up, told my heart that hope is never gone. God is in this story. God is in the details, even in the broken parts. He holds my heart. He never fails. When I’m at my weakest, I will trust in Jesus, always in the highs and lows, the One who goes before me. God is in this story.

So if the storm you’re walking through feels like it’s too much, and you wonder if He even cares at all. Well, hold on tight to what you know. He promised He won’t let you go. Your song of healing’s written in His scars. God is in this story. God is in the details.”

I love this song because it’s true and it’s comforting. There’s a love that knows us intimately. There’s a love that looks unflinchingly at our boorish hearts and simply loves. There’s a love that can take all the slings and arrows not only from us but for us and forgive us. There’s a love so powerful it permeates this earth, it travels far and wide, it envelops, and it covers completely.

God is love and Jesus is the very embodiment of this love. How amazing it is that we have hope. We have an anchor through the storm. We have an example to follow. We have a safe place and a friend at all times. And more humbling still, we have a place waiting for us. A place where we will see God face to face. We will walk beside Jesus, and we will forever be in the light of their glory.

Our stories will be hard at times, but in the hands of mercy, they don’t have to be sad stories. Many don’t know there is a way to live in hope and joy. Many believe this sojourn is the only life. For those that don’t know the hope found in Jesus, please share the joy found in Him. As the popular phrase goes, “Let’s make heaven crowded.” This world with its burdens will fade away. One day, because of Jesus, We will overcome this world. We are eternal.

“In fact, this is love for God: to keep his commands. And his commands are not burdensome, for everyone born of God overcomes the world. This is the victory that has overcome the world, even our faith. Who is it that overcomes the world? Only the one who believes that Jesus is the Son of God.” 1 John 5:3-5