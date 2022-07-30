Watching YouTube the other day, I took a deep dive into the rabbit hole known as music videos. The Fixx, INXS, Bananarama…what a nostalgic trip. It made me long for the days of MTV, when it actually was Music Television.

Now, I guess the name is used ironically, since nothing even closely resembling a music video is aired. I looked up yesterday’s MTV television lineup for the Thursday. It consisted of a show called “Ridiculousness,” which consumes most of the broadcast day. “Catfish: The TV Show” sucks up more air space. There is a break in the format for the airing of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” and “Buckhead Shore,” then right back to “Ridiculousness.”

Did you know that a music video of the Buggle’s “Video Killed the Radio Star” was the inaugural clip aired during MTV’s launch back in 1981? What followed was a cornucopia for music, launching the careers of artists ranging from Madonna to Duran Duran to Huey Lewis and the News.

A lot of one-hit wonders also got an extension of their 15 minutes of fame thanks to the network. Remember Toni Basil’s “Mickey?” Tommy Tutone had “867-5309 Jenny.” Not to mention Peter Schilling and “Major Tom.”

Groups including The Fixx, A Flock of Seagulls, Madness, Eurythmics, Devo and Men at Work populated the format.

Then there was Michael Jackson, who took advantage of the venue to drive sales of his “Thriller” album into the stratosphere. The highlight was the 15-minute production of the album’s title track, which played like a mini-movie and cost an unheard of (for the time) one million dollars. Band managers started including video production costs in their client negotiations.

Hosting duties for the new network fell to the channel’s VJ’s or Video Jockeys. Mark Goodman, Nina Blackwood, Alan Hunter, Martha Quinn and J.J. Jackson became celebrities in their own right.

Undoubtedly, the network’s crowning achievement came with the 1985 broadcast of “Live Aid,” a benefit to help raise dollars and awareness of famine in Ethiopia. Half of the music industry performed simultaneously at London’s Wembley Stadium and J.F.K. Stadium in Philadelphia for the 15-hour event. Over 160-thousand people saw the event live, along with millions of viewers all over the world.

It was a great time to be a music fan. Until block programming came along. That is when a producer for radio or television puts similar themed content into “blocks” of air time. That, along with non-music programming like game show “Remote Control, which introduced a pre-“Saturday Night Live” Adam Sandler to the world.

The brand degraded even further with “Real World,” the beginning of the current glut of reality shows on the tube that featured a handful of young people living under the same roof while being filmed non-stop. That was followed by “Road Rules,” “The Challenge,” and any number of non-music related TV fare.

I guess that is what happens when programming evolves. The Buggles claimed that video killed the radio star. The band should write a sequel and title it, “Reality Programming killed the Music Video Channel.