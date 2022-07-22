I got dirty Tuesday. It was the first time since…since…seriously – I have no idea. I am looking for a little help here! It’s not that I am loath to get a little soil under my fingernails. Okay, maybe it is.

“Where on Earth would you come in contact with dirt?” you might ask. Fair question, Dear Reader. I’ve shared with you in the past that I avoid the outdoors like I do green, leafy vegetables. My Fitbit will attest to that. When I take a vacation week I can guarantee my step counter will not crack 1000. A source of pride? No, more of a statement of facts.

As Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper said, “If outside is so good, why has mankind spent thousands of years trying to perfect inside?” And I try very hard to make sure mankind’s advances do not go to waste.

But, I digress. We were talking about dirt. It just so happened I was working on a computer for Standard Supply. As anyone who has been to a block plant before knows, you really can’t keep the place “eat off the floor” clean. Dust is like water’s annoying cousin – it gets in everywhere, including computers. Hence my contact.

Don’t get me wrong. I do not swoon or get a case of the vapors if I come in contact with dirt. Unlike the sun, where I burst into flames at the merest exposure, I equate dirt to being a Conservative guest on “The View.” And the feeling on dirt’s part seems to be mutual.

As a child, I never made mud cakes fresh from the nearest puddle. Of course, I deny ever having been a child. Try and find a picture to refute me. Come on. I dare you.

Some folks wax poetic about dirt. Another Roadside Attraction author Tom Robbins wrote, “Although the surface of our planet is two-thirds water, we call it the Earth. We say we are earthlings, not waterlings. Our blood is closer to seawater than our bones to soil, but that’s no matter. The sea is the cradle we all rocked out of, but it’s to dust that we go. From the time that water invented us, we began to seek out dirt. The further we separate ourselves from the dirt, the further we separate ourselves from ourselves. Alienation is a disease of the unsoiled.”

Meanwhile, according to Anthony Liccione, “We are all dust passing through the air, the difference is, some are flying high in the sky, while others are flying low. But eventually, we all settle on the same ground.”

Shakespeare’s Hamlet, in his “To be or not to be” soliloquy, talks about preparing to “shuffle off this mortal coil.” Dirt seems to be omnipresent. How many funerals have you attended where the phrase “ashes to ashes and dust to dust” was uttered? So much for cleanliness being next to godliness.

Long story short, the computer is fixed, the dirt has been eradicated, and I feel a little more comfortable in my ADHD/OCD world. But the dirt will always be there. Watching. And waiting.