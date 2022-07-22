KYGMC was recently honored by the Rotary Club with a Community Service Award for the Veteran Banner Project which graced downtown Maysville last Fall.

This project has been a favorite among our staff and most of us have our fathers and/ or other family members honored. Coming out of the Rotary meeting, one of the visitors asked how we “picked” those that went up. The museum didn’t pick them. We offer a way for everyone in the community to honor someone in their family who was or is in the military. It doesn’t matter what war. We have military members from the Civil War to Iraqi Freedom. As long as you are a veteran, we would love to honor you. You don’t have to have passed away to be honored and you don’t have to be from Maysville. I honored my father last year and he was from Henry County. Two others honored veterans were from Bourbon County. We live here and we are proud of their service.

This project was a way for the museum to thank all those who served and continue to serve to protect our freedoms. We are interested in recognizing and elevating the individuals who have made sacrifices in so many ways. They don’t even have to have participated in a war. Our service men and women have been there for the victims of earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, forest fires, typhoons, or tsunamis here at home and in far away places, bringing rescue relief and humanitarian aid to millions of people who would not have made it otherwise.

As a museum, we value these highly trained individuals who have molded America’s history. Without them, we might not have the America we know now. We certainly would not have what we call the free world. Even now, veterans are finding other ways to assist in and near Ukraine by joining other Ukrainian groups, undertaking evacuation missions, distributing aid to refugees and offering medical support. They are motivated by an internal sense of justice and a personal desire to help fellow humans in their time of need.

So!!! If you would like to sponsor a banner, you can email a picture and the information to [email protected] and call the museum to give us a card number or stop by with a check. We need the name of the Veteran, the branch of service, what war or tour, rank and years of service. The banners cost $105 which includes the hardware to put up the banner. Our media specialist, Madelyn Clarke, does an excellent job of designing your banner and Odyssey Canvas produces them in a way they can be used again for years to come. This year, the banners will be put up when the flowers go down from the light posts and come down again when Christmas decorations go up. They will be put up randomly this year, and you can enjoy walking the beautiful streets of Maysville to enjoy finding your loved one.

Readers may email questions to [email protected] @Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Maysville, KY