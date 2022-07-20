Your new best friend could be waiting to meet you at your local animal shelter right now and hoping you’ll give him or her a chance to win you over.

Like Rex, a purebred German Shepherd who was surrendered to the Mason County Animal Shelter when his family moved away. Rex is a handsome 4-year-old who’s already neutered. He’s been vaccinated, dewormed, and had his nails trimmed. Rex knows basic commands like sit and lay down and he’s approximately 75 pounds. Rex would do better with a family that is experienced with the breed, and he should be introduced to other dogs slowly. Rex is super sweet natured and all he wants is a family of his own to love and protect.

Lovely Georgia is another example of the wonderful variety of dogs to choose from at the MCAS. She’s around a milky white 1-year-old and as friendly as she is beautiful. Georgia is not spayed yet but will be required to be fixed within 30 days of adoption. She’s been vaccinated and dewormed. Georgia enjoys long walks and cuddles and would love to have some kids to play with. She appears to get along with other dogs, but it’s always wise to introduce dogs to each other slowly and never feed them together in the beginning of the relationship.

Once you’ve decided on the special dog you’re going to bring home, vaccines are a vital part of their health. First on the agenda is to seek a veterinarian’s guidance regarding the kinds of vaccines your dog will need and to set up a schedule to follow in the coming months and years depending on the age of your pup and where you live.

Puppy shots start at six to eight weeks old and protect and protect your furbaby from dangerous contagious diseases. Puppies and younger dogs are most susceptible to rabies, distemper, parvovirus, and hepatitis and are immunized against these diseases in two or three-week intervals during their first few months of life.

The DHPP shot inoculates your pup for several diseases at once and includes distemper, adenovirus/hepatitis, parvovirus, and parainfluenza. Your vet can explain each disease to you and ultimately help you decide which vaccinations are best for your new pet.

At 10 to 12 weeks, you’ll visit your vet for a second DHPP shot and a recommendation for leptospirosis, Lyme and canine influenza might be made at that time.

Your puppy will be ready for their 3rd dose of DHPP, plus a second dose for leptospirosis, Lyme and canine influenza at 14 to 16 weeks. This is also the age when dogs are vaccinated for rabies for the first time.

Once your puppy is an adult and has fully received their puppy shots, and depending on state laws and your veterinarian’s recommendations, he or she will be given annual boosters for some of the diseases mentioned here. Your vet will help you keep your dog on the proper rabies vaccination schedule to satisfy local and state laws.

You’ll want to keep an up-to-date vaccination record and especially have your dog’s rabies tag on hand in case you’re ever asked to produce one to local authorities following any kind of biting incident.

When you adopt, you’re saving a life. Once you make that commitment, be prepared to keep your new pet safe and healthy by contacting a local veterinarian right away to schedule an examination, regardless of age. Many shelter dogs will also benefit from deworming, heartworm testing, nail trimming and having their ears and teeth checked out after adoption.

Proper and routine health care for your beloved pet will ensure that you have many happy years together.

The Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter works diligently to assist shelter animals find homes through spay/neuter, medicating, exercise, grooming, training, rescue, fostering, and social media. Volunteers can help you through the adoption process and assist you in finding your perfect dog match. The group is currently raising money to match a $5,000 donation from a local philanthropist, and they need your help to do it. Please consider donating to help shelter animals get fixed, stay healthy, and find their forever homes.

The shelter has been over capacity for many months and are just now seeing the numbers drop due to the volunteers’ hard work and dedication. Your contribution will aid volunteers to continue the progress they’ve made and do even greater things in the future.

For your meet and greet with Rex, Georgia or any of the other lovelies at the MCAS, head on over to 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays and until 6 p.m. on Fridays. The facility is open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Arrangements can be made for special visitation. The shelter’s phone number is 606-564-6067. You can also contact shelter staff at [email protected] for inquiries.

The Facebook page, Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter, provides information and pictures of shelter animals that are available for adoption. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement.

If you can’t adopt, please consider donating to spay/neuter a shelter dog at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give. Just make a notation on your donation for it to go towards a shelter dog or cat.

The best way to stop the flood of unwanted pets into your local animal shelter is to spay or neuter your pets. The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

https://fixfinder.org is another option to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area.