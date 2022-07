Lehman bringing campaign to Maysville Kentucky 4th Congressional District candidate Matt Lehman is launching what he said is a “Democracy Caravan” throughout the district to listen to constituents and share his plans.

Head of the class Dr. Jay Morgan, president of Morehead State University, spoke to the Maysville Rotary Club on Tuesday.

Shelter Dogs of the Week Your new best friend could be waiting to meet you at your local animal shelter right now and hoping you’ll give him or her a chance to win you over.

Children’s author set for Kenton appearance Sherry Hasson, the founder of SGA Charter School and the MACILOS program, has completed her new book “I’m Not an Alligator”: a gripping and potent journey of self-discovery.

Enter your talents in Fleming County Showcase Do you have a talent and want to share it with others? If so, plan to enter your talents at the Fleming County Showcase. This event will showcase the best of the best.

Portrait of a colonoscopy There have been countless jokes, comedy routines and humorous articles written about colonoscopies, but I’m a firm believer that, like Mexican food restaurants, there can never be too many. Besides, we now live in a world where each individual colon has the right to assert its own unique identity that can’t be categorized based on society’s stereotyped definitions of a large intestine.

January 6 hearings are not Watergate I was 11 during the summer of 1973 when the Watergate hearings were televised. The memory is still very clear in my mind, and it was a watershed moment for a young girl who thought her country was perfect. It clearly wasn’t.

Wayback Wednesday Maysville Players production. ‘’1776’’, John Crockett and Coralie Runyon Jones.

Mason County Men’s Club educated by guest speaker The Mason County Men’s Club met Wednesday, July 13, at the French Quarter Inn in Maysville for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. There were 28 members and three guests present (including the guest speaker).