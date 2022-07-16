An ornate glass chandelier is a highlight of the decor of the Hotel Ala lobby in Venice, Italy.

The canal-side entrance of Hotel Ala in Venice, Italy, is lined with boats pointing toward the Grand Canal.

Hotel Ala in Venice, Italy, is located in the square of Campo Santa Maria del Giglio.

The email arrived this week on my husband’s birthday, just as it has the past two years: Ciao Steve Appelman, this is a beautiful day. We just wanna say Joyful Birthday!!!

Underneath the happy sentiments, a crowded cluster of colorful, animated balloons complimented the message.

Among the annual well wishes from family and friends, my husband continues to receive communications from The Hotel Ala in Venice, Italy, since our stay there on his birthday three years ago.

Not that we need this written nudge to revisit our fond memories of our time spent at The Hotel Ala, but we do eagerly seize the opportunity.

Our entire stay there was filled with incomparable, surprising-at-times attention.

An early morning walk to San Marco was our goal on our first day in Venice. We’d wanted to beat the crowd and then return to the hotel for breakfast.

But as we stood in the hotel entrance facing the square of Campo Santa Maria del Giglio, we briefly hesitated. Rain danced upon the glistening stones before us. While we knew we would venture out, rain or no rain, we were reluctant to initiate the journey.

“Here, take this,” insisted the voice behind us.

And then the hotel desk clerk handed us an oversized black umbrella. His thoughtfulness eased our apprehension.

From our afternoon excursions that day, we returned to a festively decorated room. Orange, purple and yellow balloons hung from the curtains. And in the bathroom, a multi-colored message covered the mirror.

“Happy Birthday Steve!!!” it read inside a frame of free-hand ink smiley faces and flowers.

“How did you do this?” my husband asked, impressed.

I couldn’t take credit. I was as surprised as he was.

“I wish I had,” I told him. “But I’m not responsible for this.”

The staff, we guessed, had gathered the information from our proof of identification when we checked in. When we thanked them later, they simply smiled.

Selecting lodging, no matter where we are traveling, is always one of the greatest challenges for us. How do we know if our decision is going to be a good choice or not? We don’t. We won’t know until we have the experience. And we certainly never anticipated that the hospitableness of a staff would continue well beyond our time spent with them.

In Venice, there are a multitude of lodging choices, but we chose Hotel Ala based on its affordability to us, its proximity to San Marco and the Grand Canal and on its positive reviews. If we are ever so fortunate to return to the extraordinary floating city, we will easily elect to stay at this remarkable Hotel Ala again.

–

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at marj.appelman@gmail.com.)