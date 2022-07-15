I love news headlines. Be it newspaper, radio or television, the headline is the story creator’s one chance to grab the attention of the reader/listener/viewer and draw them into learning more about a topic. Some people do it well. Others, not so much. Here are a few examples of headlines run wild.

Let us begin with repetitive redundancy. From Cape Cod comes “Committee appoints committee to appoint committee.” About the same time, “Northfield plans to plan strategic plan.” Next we travel to Brentwood where “Highway 4 bypass overpass bypassed.”

From San Francisco: “Man Googles himself, finds he’s among ‘Most Wanted,’ and promptly surrenders.” “Man arrested for everything.” “Alton attorney accidentally sues himself.” “Planes forced to land at airports.” “Homeless Man under house arrest.”

Clever headlines are not confined to the United States border.

Across the pond, the Welwyn and Hatfield Times announced “Dead man found in graveyard.” Irish Central reports that “Woman in sumo wrestler suit assaulted her ex-girlfriend in gay pub after she waved at man dressed as a Snickers bar.”

The Associated Press Germany reported “Ex-Minister Breaks Silence, Says Nothing.” According to the Whitechurch Herald, “Tortoise theft leaves owner shell-shocked.”

Speaking of shocked, I was a little unnerved at the BBC Canada headline “Passenger allowed onto flight after security confiscate his bomb.” Disturbing in its own way was the news that “450-pound man arrested for hiding weed in rolls of fat.”

The Pope is, obviously, a public figure, so he gets a little more scrutiny than your average Joe. But you never expect to see a headline like the one in the New York Daily News, which reported “Pope Francis accidentally drops F-Bomb in Vatican Sunday blessing.” Sensational headline with a simple explanation. Apparently, the Holy Father confused similar-sounding Italian words with very different meanings in his sermon about charity. The Pope quickly corrected himself, and proved that sometimes accidents happen.

Moving into the “No Duh” Department, the Associated Press sent out the headline “Scientist blames germs for illnesses Amherst College professor.” “(Princess) Diana was still alive hours before she died.” The media of City of Industry, California announced that “Dead man remains dead.” Dr. Donohue’s advice column warns “Starvation can lead to health hazards.”

Now for some quick hits. “Fire crews called after smoke seen in sky-turned out to be cloud.” “Funeral Homes bring cheer to senior citizens.” “Clothed man drowns at lifeguard party celebrating drowning-free summer.” “One-armed man applauds the kindness of strangers.” “Jailhouse renovation to start with new cell doors that lock.” “New sick policy requires 2-day notice.” And one of my favorites, “Barbecue, crematory idea on back burner.”

Finally, from the Los Angeles Times, comes this week’s winner, with “Chick accuses some of her male colleagues of sexism.” That person happens to be Los Angeles councilwoman Laura Chick.

Hats off to the intrepid reporters who create such gems each and every day. These heroes of the Headline Front Line give the news consumer information, anticipation and sometimes, jubilation with their pithy words. A hearty golf clap to all.