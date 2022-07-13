Welcome to the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Like so many shelters in the region and across the United States, BCAS is brimming with highly adoptable dogs and is currently overwhelmed finding good homes for all of them.

Robbin Michelle Snapp, the director at the shelter and dog warden in Bracken County, works diligently to get the dogs out of the facility and uses different methods to do so.

“I have my shelter dogs listed on Adopt-a-Pet which shares to many other sites for the shelter. I take applications for all my dogs, and I have apps on Facebook and a Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.”

Networking with rescue groups far and wide is also a major part of Snapp’s adoption program. Snapp added, “I work with rescues to get my dogs out of the shelter, and I’m always interested in people who would like to foster. That helps me to get to know the dogs better in a home environment.”

Snapp is fastidious when working with rescues or when adopting her charges to local families. She stressed that she wants to make sure she matches up the right pups with the right families. One of the ways that Snapp accomplishes her goals is by getting to know the shelter dogs personally. She also tests them with other dogs, along with checking them for food aggression.

Snapp makes videos of the dogs, showing them interacting with people, dogs and food, which is what most rescues and fosters are looking for when selecting which dogs to take into their organizations. Rescues are also overcrowded and becoming pickier, so the extra effort Snapp makes in prepping her shelter dogs by taking pictures and videos gives them an extra boost in a sea of unwanted pets.

Snapp’s foster program is extensive and she provides food, flea meds, collars—everything necessary for a family to temporarily take in a shelter dog.

Snapp said that she currently has 16 dogs in the shelter. “I have no room for any other dogs until I can get some adopted or rescued.”

Because the Bracken County Animal Shelter is at maximum capacity, Snapp hopes you’ll stop by if you’re interested in finding your new best friend.

Introducing one of Bracken County’s favorite shelter dogs—Bear. He’s a six-year-old Great Dane/Labrador mix male. Bear walks well on a leash, appears house trained and he’s very quiet in his kennel at the shelter. He is not neutered but will be required to be fixed by his adopter within 30 days of adoption. Bear does well with other dogs, but a meet and greet with potential furry family members is encouraged. He will chase cats, so Robbin doesn’t suggest a home with felines. Bear is a gentle giant, and every bit of 100 pounds, giving you a lot of dog to love.

Clovis is a two-year-old American pit bull mix. This handsome boy is super friendly, and he walks well on a leash without pulling. He has had his first dhpp shot, pyrantel de-wormer and Frontline flea application. Clovis needs to be neutered upon adoption as well. He gets along with other dogs and is roughly 40 pounds. This sweet fellow is versatile and will be the perfect addition to an active family or a more laid-back one. Clovis just wants a forever home and a family to love.

Adopting a shelter dog is a rewarding, feel-good experience and Bear and Clovis are waiting at the Bracken County Animal Shelter to meet you! Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for all inquiries or you can reach Robbin by email at [email protected] The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

If you can’t adopt at this time, consider donating to benefit the animals. The shelter has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations thru the shelter PayPal account at [email protected]

The best way to stop the flood of unwanted pets into your local animal shelter is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area.