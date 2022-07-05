What an incredible holiday weekend. My family reunion began last week and it still hasn’t stopped. Relatives have arrived and left. A few canceled flights, extended trips and thankfully some are still here. I honestly haven’t wanted it to end. It’s really wonderful to say that about my family. There are certainly times that haven’t been so smooth. But we were all just so happy to get to be together. We spent much needed quality time eating, laughing, crying and eating some more.

When we weren’t eating, we were talking about the next meal. Thankfully I am blessed with many chefs in the family. My cousins from Colorado, Boston, Indiana, Tennessee and even Idaho took on a multitude of rolls in the kitchen and running to the grocery. But it had to be my family from Alabama who stole the show. These culinary cousins own a food truck in Birmingham but one of them is also a classically trained Italian Chef. Let’s just say nobody went hungry.

Today I woke up and honestly couldn’t remember being so tired. I felt like a kid who had returned from summercamp, exhausted and utterly fulfilled. However, I also felt like a much needed healthy diet for the week needed to be part of my game plan.

Today’s recipe isn’t just healthy, it is one of the easiest recipes I have featured. Using minimal ingredients, it takes minimal time. If you aren’t familiar with shishito peppers, they have become much more common than they sound. The peppers are very mild, even more milder than a jalapeño. Available at the farmers market, Kroger and maybe even a friend’s garden, these little guys are one of my favorite approachable peppers.

Look for firm, bright green peppers that are between two to five inches long. The peppers will turn red as they ripen. They are best eaten when green. But don’t let red daunt you. They are still delicious. After purchasing, store peppers in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator. If they look fresh when you purchase them, they should be fine for several days.

Shishito peppers are one of my favorite appetizers or sides not just because they are delicious, but because they are fun and easy to eat. Their stem gives you a built in handle to make things even easier. But be warned, about one in ten of these little poppers has a little kick.

Good luck and enjoy!

Blistered Shishito Peppers with Sriracha Aioli

8 ounces or four cups of shishito peppers

1 tablespoon neutral oil (such as extra virgin olive oil, canola oil or grapeseed oil)

Flaky salt, such as malden or kosher. Flackier the better.

In a large bowl, toss all of the peppers with oil.

Using a large (12-inch) cast-iron skillet, heat oil over high until a drop of water smokes on the surface, 2 to 3 minutes. This will produce smoke so it is recommended to turn on the vent, hood, or do outdoors.

Add the peppers in a single layer without touching, to the pan and cook until blistered. This will take about four minutes. Flip peppers and cook until blistered in multiple spots, puffed, and tender, another two minutes. If you would like them even more blistered, cook them a little longer. Season with flaky salt and serve immediately. Best eaten hot outta the pan. Lemon slices are also a delicious garnish.

Sriracha Aioli

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp Sriracha, or more to taste (Use a chili based hot sauce if possible.)

1 tsp lemon juice, fresh squeezed. But if you use it from a bottle, use a little less.

1 clove garlic, minced

Kosher salt to taste

Mix together all ingredients in a small bowl. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate.

The recipe and photos used in today’s column are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]). The beautiful shishito peppers and garnishment are from the lovely garden of Wendy Koch of Mays Lick, Kentucky