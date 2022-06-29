Kaye Savage Browning Miniatures at KYGMC is giving every baby born in Meadowview Hospital their first book.

The KSB Miniature Collection is known worldwide for its 1/12 scale miniatures. Featured in that gallery are beautifully handcrafted miniatures of Mother Goose and her beloved rhymes. Mother Goose has delighted young children for centuries and KYGMC wants each baby to receive “The Real Mother Goose.”

Rhymes and songs introduce infants to language, rhythm, music and encourage bonding between the caregiver and child. “Because they are silly, funny, repetitive, and rich in vocabulary, nursery rhymes are a natural vehicle for stimulating early literacy.”

Nursery rhymes are important for language acquisition and help with speech development. It not only exposes the baby to the sound of your voice, which is soothing for him or her, but being read to helps children see and hear what is around them and respond in kind. The spoken word conveys the idea that words have meaning and certain sounds mean certain things. While your newborn doesn’t understand what you’re saying, he can still pick up the rhythm, tones, and inflections of your voice. Research also shows that the more words a baby is exposed to, the better prepared he is to eventually start reading on his own. Nursery Rhymes help children develop auditory skills such as discriminating between sounds.

Rhymes, like Mother Goose, help kids articulate words, modulate voice pitch, volume and inflection and help them enunciate clearly by saying them over and over without fear of criticism. The mouth and tongue muscles are developed as children say these rhymes.

It is never too early to start enjoying books with your little one. Listening comprehension is a foundational skill that is often skipped, but nursery rhymes can help ensure this crucial ability, that precedes reading comprehension, is covered. “Studies show that children who were read to as newborns have a larger vocabulary as well as mathematical skills.”

The colorful pictures in the book make an enchanting introduction for the very young. “Contrasting colors send the strongest signals to a baby’s brain to help stimulate brain growth and aid in visual development.” By three months, a baby starts to see color and the addition of brighter, primary colors become important for their development.

We also want to include two complimentary tickets to the museum and the KSB Miniatures Gallery. The best way to take care of your family is to make sure you’re taking time to take care of yourself. Babies make connections from the minute they are born. Bringing your baby to the KSB Miniatures Gallery to see the nursery rhymes you’ve been reading, allows them to connect and develop an understanding of similarities, differences, relationships and unusual connections, giving babies an early introduction to essential life skills every child needs. It is also a basis for creative thinking at a very early age.

Meadowview delivers 400-500 babies a year and KSB Miniatures at The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center wants to celebrate each of birth. We feel that giving parents a way to recharge their batteries and helping their newborn develop an ear for the music of words and stimulate intellectual growth is a wonderful way to assist. It is also a way to introduce your growing family to our wonderful community.

Questions may be sent to [email protected] @ Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Maysville, KY