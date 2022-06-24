There was a lapse of over four decades before there was renewed interest in the Blue Lick Springs. And in that time, the stones Thomas Hunter had removed from the “walkway” he found were destroyed. It seems that one day while Hunter was away lecturing with the prehistoric bones he had found, his sons, Hugh and Ed Hunter, ground the stones up for their driveway. When Hunter returned home, he was understandably upset.

In the fall of 1945, well-known amateur naturalist Victor K. Dodge conducted an archaeological dig at Blue Lick Springs. Dodge invited former state geologist Willard Rouse Jillson to be present at the dig. In addition to fifty books, Jillson had written over 200 reports, papers, and pamphlets, and over 100 articles on historical, biographical, and scientific subjects.

Jillson wrote of the findings during the dig. And while many fossils were found, including bones from the mastodon, there was no mention of a walkway.

Dodge returned to the Springs in September of 1946 to continue his dig. Mastodon bones were again found, but again, the walkway was not mentioned.

The next dig at Blue Licks was not until 1954, when Willard Rouse Jillson, at the request of Thomas Hunter’s sons, Hugh and Ed, joined them for a fossil hunt. The men found jaw teeth, measuring four to eight inches at the crown, and covered with gold. Unfortunately, the gold was actually iron pyrite, or “Fool’s Gold,” which had formed on the teeth.

During the dig, the men collected 165 separate specimens from poor to good condition. Jillson estimated that during the dig at Blue Licks between 1785 and 1954, 750 specimens of various vertebrate fossils had been found. But, again, there was no mention of a walkway.

Interest in Blue Lick Springs seemed to wane. That is, until 1965, when a trio of students from Keene State College in New Hampshire decided to use the Blue Lick walkway as the subject of a term paper. The students had discovered the existence of the pavement after reading an article by W.L. Vallette titled “Is America the Birthplace of Man?” In the article, Vallette mentions the Blue Lick walkway, along with a tile floor found on Kenny Ranch near Collbran, Colorado.

The article makes a correlation between the Blue Lick walk and the one in Colorado. Vallette says “A similar paving was found several years back, even further underground (than the Kenny ranch). Twelve feet beneath the surface the bones of a mastodon were discovered at Blue Lick Springs, Kentucky, of carefully quarried and dressed slabs. If the gravel was of glacial deposit, as it seemed to be, the pavement certainly was there before the glacier had deposited it, and would date back far into the Pleistocene, if not to the Pliocene.

To gather more information, the students sent out letters to newspapers around Kentucky, requesting any information on the pavement. The response was generous.

The letters differed in some small details, but all were in agreement that there was a pavement found at Blue Licks. What they did not agree on, however, was whether the walk was natural or man-made.

The idea of an ancient walkway intrigued the student’s professor. That man was Charles H. Hapgood, a Harvard graduate and author of several books and articles on the wonders of the earth.

