January 6 public hearings aren’t changing minds As the Congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U. S. Capitol heads into its final public hearings phase, early indications are that – despite compelling testimony – the needle on the public opinion meter has barely budged, and the impact on the congressional midterm elections as well as the 2024 presidential contest will be minimal.

Wayback Wednesday Mrs. Buckley behind the counter at Kilgus Drugstore and probably making lemon sours.

UofL lands five-star RB Owens LOUISVILLE — Louisville’s surging football program already had a highly ranked 2023 recruiting class, and it is likely to get even a further boost with a commitment from what would be the second-highest-ranked high school recruit ever.

Royals focused on development, depth over summer Nearing the end of June signals the end of summer high school basketball.

MCTC employees to enjoy flexible summer schedule The administration of Maysville Community and Technical College announced recently its decision to provide employees with a more flexible work schedule for the remainder of the summer.

Marker dedication held for three Civil War soldiers MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — The Brown County Genealogy Society hosted a marker dedication for three Civil War soldiers of Brown County at Star Lake Cemetery in Mount Orab on the morning of June 11.

Epperson and Martin go back-to-back in Commonwealth Cup Jeremy Martin and Matt Epperson are back-to-back winners of the Commonwealth Cup at Laurel Oaks Golf Course.

Beshear to break ground on new distillery in Augusta Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will be in Augusta Monday to help break ground on the Augusta Distillery.