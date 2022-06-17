Allison Ashby and Steve Jedd are miniature artisans from the Chicago area whose Russell Theater exterior (pictured) is displayed in the KSB Miniatures Gallery at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center. The couple were in Maysville Saturday for a naming reception for the Browning Building at the museum. Other works in the miniatures gallery by Ashby and Jedd include the Cox Building, the Russell Theater’s interior and the Bethel Baptist Church.

Several Kentucky Gateway Museum Center staff members, and trustees, pictured with local historian Ron Bailey and artist Steve White whose painting of the ship Maysville hangs in the museum, following the dedication of the Maysville Shipbuilding historical marker at Limestone Landing Wednesday.

In my backyard during a storm on Wednesday, June 8. The beginning, or ending, of a rainbow.

Submitted by Sally Whalen

Flag Day; Tuesday, June 14, 2022. “Forever in peace may you wave…”

Submitted by Tim Dever

The Chosen. Feeding of the 5,000…Jesus, Andrew, Thomas. Midlothian, Texas set. June 7, 2022.

Submitted by Rev. Bob Hudson

Submitted by Tim Dever

Glorious white asiatic lilies backed by a solo magenta sentinel.

Submitted by Rev. Bob Hudson

Submitted by Tim Dever