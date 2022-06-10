A Story In Six Parts

I love mysteries. From the Oak Island Money Pit to the Flying Dutchman, the unknown holds an undying fascination for me. Which is why, when my Mom wrote a research paper about the Blue Licks Walkway in the 1950s. I soaked it up like a sponge.

So much so that I expanded on her research, culling books, newspapers and oral histories to shape my Masters thesis. With that, I will share with you the information I found and let you be the judge as to whether or not the Walkway is real. Let’s start at the beginning.

It was the turn of the century. And a famous resort that had attracted people from all over the world was in danger of losing its lifeblood. A local man was determined to find the source of the problem. Instead, he found something else.

1897 was not a very good year for Blue Lick Spring water. For years, Blue Lick Springs, Kentucky was a resort of international renown, attracting clientele from the states and abroad, eager to imbibe in the therapeutic waters of the spring. Business was booming, as was evidenced by the advertisements of the time:

“Genuine Blue Lick water, for indigestion, constipation, liver and kidney trouble, has no equal. An ounce of prevention in every pint of Blue Lick water.”

But the owners of the Springs soon found that the water was going elsewhere. Afraid of losing their source of revenue, they offered Thomas W. Hunter five hundred dollars to find where the water was going. Instead of finding the springs, however, he found the bones of prehistoric animals. Digging further, he came upon a smooth stone walkway, leading to a set of steps.

The stones Hunter found had curious markings on them, which were at the time compared to Roman numerals.

Newspapers from the surrounding areas, including Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio, trumpeted the discovery, calling it proof of the existence of a prehistoric civilization.

The question is, is there an ancient walkway at Blue Lick Springs, Kentucky? Or, as some people have suggested, are the stones found by Hunter just a natural phenomenon? And, if the pavement is man-made, who were the architects?

A look at Blue Lick’s past reveals the area’s rich history. Colonel Christopher Gist was one of the first visitors to the Blue Licks, traveling in 1751 down what he called the “Great Buffalo Road,” a path carved out by the animals that roamed freely throughout the region.

Gist was soon followed by hunters, explorers, and pioneers. Pioneer Daniel Boone came to Blue Licks in 1770. Simon Kenton arrived at the Licks three years later.

Nine years after Simon Kenton’s arrival at Blue Licks, on August 19, 1782, Blue Licks helped cement Kentucky’s reputation as “The Dark and Bloody Ground” by playing host to the last battle of the American Revolution. It was here that Major Hugh McGary plunged into the Licking River with the battle cry, “All who are not cowards, follow me!”

The Indians, waiting in ambush, decimated the troops. Daniel Boone, one of the commanders of the Kentucky militia, escaped. Boone’s son Israel was killed in battle.

Ten years later, on June 1, 1792, Kentucky entered the Union as the 15th member of the United States of America.

The 1800’s saw Blue Lick Springs reach a new popularity for the water’s curative powers. Blue Lick proprietors boasted that the spring water “had an extensive fame and are not surpassed in curative qualities by any on the continent.”

The English traveler Cuming visited Blue Lick Springs during the summer of 1807 and noted that “they are frequented by people from different parts of the state, as both a cure and antidote for every disorder incident to the human frame.”

Tomorrow: Blue Lick Springs-From Boom to Bust.