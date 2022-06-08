Although construction of ocean-going sailing vessels occurred at several Ohio River locales during the very late 18th and very early 19th centuries, it’s mention here in Maysville has simply been forgotten. Several sailing vessels were built here, mostly prior to President Jefferson’s embargo, before steamboats took over the inland waterways.

It was first brought to our attention when a friend mailed Jean Calvert a letter with a copy of The Log of Mystic Seaport, Spring 1994, Vol. 45, No.4. An article by Marifrances Trevilli and a picture of the ship Maysville as it lay off Brest, France in 1814 was enclosed. The three-masted, full-rigged ship Maysville (1803-04) was shown as being built in Maysville, Mason County, KY. This particular ship was 180 tons and was sent through Louisville across the falls and sailed from Philadelphia to destinations across the Atlantic. Further information states that the majority of its crew were freed Black Mariners.

Through extensive research, we have found that many sea-faring ships were built in Maysville and small nearby towns, such as Liberty, which were eventually swallowed up by Maysville as the town grew. It became more cost effective, rather than to import, to build ships in locations closer to the source of lumber, cotton, pitch, pine rosin for caulking and hemp for cordage. Maysville would have had excellent lumber, hemp, and shipwrights who had migrated from the Mid Atlantic and New England to the river valley. It was written that the town Maysville’s wealth, in the late 1700’s, “was in the industrial activity confined to shipping and shipbuilding”. Maysville, was in fact, “the depot of whatever goods passed from Baltimore and Pittsburgh”, and was considered “the key to Kentucky and Ohio and had sprung into considerable importance as the commercial agency of this section of state”. Thomas Ashe mentioned “Maysville, or Limestone, in July, 1806, as the oldest and most accustomed landing place in the whole State of Kentucky,” mentioning Limestone Creek. He also commented about “Callaghus’s ship yard which had already turned off the stocks, and launched fit for sea, five vessels, the last of which was a fine ship of three hundred and fifty tons!”

The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center is convinced of the importance of bringing this intriguing piece of local Mason County history once again to the community’s awareness and knowledge. Trustee Emeritus, Louis Browning has sponsored a Kentucky Historical Marker to address this overlooked aspect of history which was vital to the growth and development of our community and our state. The marker will be unveiled at Limestone Landing (the corner of Limestone and McDonald Parkway), on Wednesday, June 8 at 3 p.m.

While you are waiting to see the unveiling at the Landing, stop in the museum and see the photographic portrait of an ink drawing of the Ship Maysville, one of the 30+ ocean-going ships built along the Ohio River early in the 19th Century. The Maysville launched here in 1803, crossed the Atlantic and sailed to the Caribbean on many voyages during its lifetime. A French artist in Le Havre, France, created the original work in 1814. The drawing was commissioned and paid for by our museum, sent from the Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut. If you really want to marvel at the Maysville, then cast your eyes on the beautiful painting of the one-hundred-and-eighty-ton Ship painted by local artist, Steve White. His detail to shadow and light makes you feel like you are right on the water on a moon lit night.

The Boonesborough Foundation also gifted KYGMC with tools used by ship builders, sail makers and whalers. Among the display, is artisans Ashby and Jedd’s 1/12 scale miniature of a whaling ship’s captain’s quarters. You can see these items displayed in the Calvert Gallery along with sea shells and the “Water’s Journey” exhibit.

Readers may email questions to [email protected] @ Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Maysville, Ky.