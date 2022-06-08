Jerry Lee Lewis performs in Maysville, 1965. Teens in the picture are clockwise, Kirk Clarke, Denny Wallingford, Jimmy Dunnett and Larry Brammer.

Jerry Lee Lewis performs in Maysville, 1965. Teens in the picture are clockwise, Kirk Clarke, Denny Wallingford, Jimmy Dunnett and Larry Brammer.

Jerry Lee Lewis performs in Maysville, 1965. Teens in the picture are clockwise, Kirk Clarke, Denny Wallingford, Jimmy Dunnett and Larry Brammer.