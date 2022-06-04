Climbing blooms cling to the pergola outside a restaurant in the Short North Arts District of Columbus, Ohio.

All things Ohio are part of the decor of The Graduate Hotel in the Short North Arts District of Columbus, Ohio.

An elaborate mural adorns the side of The Graduate Hotel in the Short North Arts District in Columbus, Ohio.

The Short North Arts District of Columbus, Ohio, is a neighborhood of galleries, antique and vintage boutiques and restaurants.

At just over a two-hour drive from here, Columbus, Ohio, is a comfortable distance for a day or weekend trip. Of its many neighborhoods, my husband and I have enjoyed a few.

In particular, we return to the Easton Town Center area often, because the location of the hotels provides easy access to popular national retail chains, local shops, book stores and restaurants.

Spontaneity paired with a bit of availability found us back in Columbus this past weekend but at The Graduate Hotel in the Short North Arts District.

Hotel selection was simple, because we were so impressed with the brand after our stay at the Indiana University, Bloomington, location. While the hotel highlighted the state and its famous sons and daughters, it also had some fun at the expense of a former college basketball coach. Framed paintings of red chairs lined the hallways. And actual red chairs hung from the ceiling over a set of stairs.

Likewise in Ohio, The Graduate Hotel featured nods to the famous: a high back chair embroidered with the likeness of astronaut John Glenn, a caricature of author James Thurber, an oversized medallion dedicated to athlete Jesse Owens. Countless photos of the American presidents who hail from Ohio. And then there were the obvious shout-outs to the Buckeyes: wallpaper with figures spelling out O-H-I-O and the colors of scarlet and gray that run throughout.

Thanks to the hotel’s location, we were already positioned within the arts district. But first, pizza. At Forno, just a few steps down the street, the festive rhythms of the street and of those gathering around us played out while we waited for our stone-fired pie.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, on the corner across the street, beckoned next. Inside, one of the staff members prepared fresh waffle cones while the others waited on customers. After we polished off our cones, mine a wildberry lavender, we squeezed past the growing line at the counter that stretched through the restaurant and just out the door.

On the outside bricks of Jeni’s, a playful mural pays tribute to American Gothic. And that’s where we began our walk.

A stroll up one side of the street and back down the other through the neighborhood revealed to us unique buildings, refurbished structures, galleries, shops and a variety of restaurants. And more public art.

Brief descriptions and QR codes offering more detailed information about the artists and the work accompanied most of the paintings. But, we were content to interpret and to appreciate each in our own way.

While we always look forward to returning to Columbus, we anticipate future trips will involve discovering other neighborhoods and revisiting Short North as well.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)