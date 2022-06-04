Rod and I were enjoying a cappuccino at the Parc Cafe the other day when I noticed a copy of “Sacred Architecture” in the magazine rack. Transposing letters is a habit of mine which I use to amuse and annoy family and friends.

I immediately thought of “Scared Architecture,” which reminded me of a newspaper typo I once saw for a church featuring “scared music,” which gave me the idea for the column you are now reading (or lining your bird cage with – I won’t judge).

Sure, we have verbal typos on the radio. I’ve heard church revivals with “special sinning nightly,” and a restaurant that invited you to “come and die” there. Of course, singing and dining were what the announcer was shooting for, but they just didn’t quite make it.

Funny, to be sure, but being able to read and re-read a newspaper typo is something special. Which is why I looked up a few for you. Such as:

“CORRECTION – The Jumble puzzle, which appeared on page D1 of Thursday’s edition, actually was the puzzle scheduled to appear today. The Jumble originally scheduled to appear Thursday as well as the answers to Wednesday’s puzzle are on page E1 today. The answers to the puzzle published today appeared Thursday, and the answers to the puzzle published Thursday will appear Saturday.” In that instance, the correction was more puzzling than the puzzle.

“CORRECTION – Due to incorrect information received from the Clerk of Courts Office, [Name Withheld], 38, SW, was incorrectly listed as being fined for prostitution in Wednesday’s paper. The charge should have been failure to stop at a railroad crossing. The Public Opinion apologizes for the error.”

Even the Bible occasionally lets an error slip by. An 1864 edition printed in York cited Matthew 5:12 as “Rejoice and be exceedingly clad (rather than ‘glad’)!” A 1795 edition of the Good Book known as the “Murderer’s Bible” quotes Mark 7:27 as “Let the Children first be killed (rather than ‘filled’).” If you look up John 6:68-9 in another edition, you will read “We know that you ate the Holy one of God (instead of ‘are’).”

Here are some random typos found in magazines, on billboards, and just around town: “Human brian is still evolving, says scientist.” Which is very nice for human brian. “The Magi come with Golf, frankincense and myrrh.” In case the baby Jesus wants to hit the links. “If you feel cold, put on a sweater, crap yourself in a blanket or turn up the heat, recommend the physicians.” An interesting medical prescription, to be sure. “Friday-Honey Mustard Chicken Diapers with Dipping Sauce.” I think I would skip school lunch on Friday. “BP station: Imagine more snacks than you can imagine.” I am imagining it now.

“EDITOR’S NOTE: Readers may have noticed that the Valley News misspelled its own name on yesterday’s front page. Given that we routinely call on other institutions to hold themselves accountable for their mistakes, let us say for the record: We sure feel silly.” You had one job…

It’s fun to once in a while remind ourselves that nobody is perfect. Just look in the mirror and recall the numerous times in your life when what you meant to say and what you actually said did not gibe. Face it – when it happens, all one can do is laugh.