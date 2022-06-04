“The Son is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation. For in him all things were created: things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things have been created through him and for him. He is before all things, and in him all things hold together. And he is the head of the body, the church; he is the beginning and the firstborn from among the dead, so that in everything he might have the supremacy. For God was pleased to have all his fullness dwell in him, and through him to reconcile to himself all things, whether things on earth or things in heaven, by making peace through his blood, shed on the cross. Once you were alienated from God and were enemies in your minds because ofyour evil behavior. But now he has reconciled you by Christ’s physical body through death to present you holy in his sight, without blemish and free from accusation—if you continue in your faith, established and firm, and do not move from the hope held out in the gospel. This is the gospel that you heard and that has been proclaimed to every creature under heaven, and of which I, Paul, have become a servant. Colossians 1:15-23

Do y’all ever feel like we complicate the message of salvation or further complicate the persons of the Trinity or overcomplicate what it means to love Jesus, love people, and follow Christ? The plan of redemption isn’t a complicated one. But it is a plan that must be met with faith, humility, gratitude, and an attitude of application.

I love the song called “How Many Kings” by Downhere. It’s usually played around Christmas time, but the message is true and beautiful no matter the season. Some lyrics are: “Follow the star to a place unexpected. Would you believe, after all we’ve projected, A child in a manger? Lowly and small, the weakest of all. Unlikeliest hero, wrapped in his mother’s shawl. Just a child. Is this who we’ve waited for? ‘Cause how many kings step down from their thrones? How many lords have abandoned their homes? How many greats have become the least for me? And how many gods have poured out their hearts; To romance a world that is torn all apart? How many fathers gave up their sons for me?.. Only one did that for me” [Some punctuation added by me to help with readability.]

I feel like this song simplifies the message of salvation in such a beautiful way. Jesus, hero of heaven, Son of the Holy God, God in person. The pure and perfect sacrifice who humbled himself to the lowliest of social places. He lived in humility, grace, kindness, compassion, and love. His death on the cross was the final step in humility, sealing the possibility of heir or heiress of heaven for all people. Because of His sacrifice, we have the Holy Spirit of God who enables us to live in the same manner as Christ.

Our walk with Christ ought not be one that is puffed up due to what we do to “please” Him. Rather our walk should be marked with the same attributes that God the Father imbued in His Son before He stepped down into earth.

Apart from Jesus, we are dirty misfits. But with Christ, we have a place at the table. We have His cleanliness and righteousness. It can blow your mind when you connect the dots in the Bible. Our walk with Jesus isn’t intended to be a solitary me-and-Jesus-against- the-world relationship. Rather it’s meant to be a me submitting-to-Jesus- loving- the-world- through- me submissive kind of relationship.

Colossians 3:12-14 says: “Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.”

Matthew 22:36-39 says: “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law? Jesus replied: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.”

It’s still amazing to me that Jesus’ mission was to love humans. Humans can be frustrating, rude, self-serving, and unlikable creatures, yet Jesus chose to be Immanuel, “God with us”. And what a privilege it is that we can emulate His example, and we can be like Jesus to all people we come across.

Being a Christ-follower isn’t about our outward appearances. Be a Christ-follower is a condition of the heart. To be like Jesus, we are supposed to be concerned with the misfortunes of others. We are called to be friendly, considerate, generous, and modest. We are supposed to be mild-mannered and tender. We are also supposed to be tolerant of delay or suffering without getting angry, and we aren’t to hold anything against others as God holds nothing against us, if we are in Christ. (Definitions from Google dictionary.)

To me, it’s amazing that the fullness of God dwelt in Jesus, and we can see the attributes that please God displayed in Jesus. To follow Jesus and to glorify God isn’t some mystery challenge. The way we are meant to live was displayed in the person of Jesus, and the ability to live likewise is given to us through the Holy Spirit, living within us.

To take hold of the life available through Jesus’ redeeming love takes faith to believe He is who He claims to be. The perfect Son of God who died in our place and rose again, who waits for His bride, the church, join Him one day. Accepting salvation takes humility because there has never been nor will there ever be anything we could do to earn the gift of grace that is the cross. When we accept the truth, and humbly receive it, gratitude is a natural result. An attitude of application means that we accept Jesus’ life as an example and prioritize His ways over our own. This takes continual cognizance.

What a humbling and inspiring truth that the One who created all things walked this earth for you and me and waits for us to spend eternity with Him in paradise.

“but in these last days he has spoken to us by his Son, whom he appointed heir of all things, and through whom also he made the universe. The Son is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of his being, sustaining all things by his powerful word. After he had provided purification for sins, he sat down at the right hand of the Majesty in heaven. So he became as much superior to the angels as the name he has inherited is superior to theirs. Hebrews 1:2-4