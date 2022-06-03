As much as I hate to say it, but I have fallen out of love with ”NCIS.” I stayed true when Ziva left. I even stuck around when DiNozzo bowed out. But when Abby and Gibbs said bye-bye, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

After test-binging several TV series (”Relic Hunter” and “Downton Abbey” to name a couple), I landed upon the seven season modern retelling of Sherlock Holmes, the program “Elementary” starring Jonny Lee Miller.

One episode had his partner, Joan Watson, entering a room where she found Holmes, seated at a table wearing a helmet that can only be described as a large metal condom with eyeholes.

I share this with you to explain how I arrived at today’s screed about unusual inventions. I was inspired by four Johns Hopkins University seniors who developed an edible tape able to hold wraps and burritos together.

That led me down a rabbit hole of inventive creations. Some are still in use today. Others, well, probably seemed like a good idea at the time.

Just as I discovered the taste sensation that comes when you dip Cheetos in Spam Spread, the discovery of the Post-It note came quite by accident.

In 1968, 3M scientist Dr. Spencer Silver was working on developing a strong adhesive. Instead, he accidentally created a slightly tacky goo.

Silver spent five years trying to solve his “solution without a problem.” In 1974, a man named Art Fry decided the sticky concoction would be perfect to secure his bookmark in his hymn book. Add some clever marketing, and an office staple was born.

If the next invention’s name doesn’t scare you away, maybe you are not parent material. The Urban Window Baby Cage was a 1930s contraption designed to give baby Johnny or Susie lots of fresh air. It was literally a cage. Hanging out of a high-rise building window. Like an air conditioner. Except that it held your little one instead of freon. Google it, then weep for the unfortunate tot who was traumatized by the experience.

Did you know Winston Churchill had a Pressurized Egg? Pressurization in aircraft wasn’t a thing in Winnie’s time, so the Institute of Aviation Medicine built him his own pressurized pod for safer flying at high altitudes. Unfortunately, the egg’s size and weight made it a non-starter.

Liquid Paper has been a typist’s goof-up cure for decades, thanks to Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith’s Mom. Typist Bette Nesmith Graham made a lot of mistakes. In 1956, not willing to settle for typo-ridden copy, Bette, with the aid of her trusty kitchen blender, developed what she first called “Mistake Out.”

Nesmith’s real job ended when she, oops! Accidentally put her own company’s name on a sheet of her employer’s company letterhead. Being fired gave her the time to promote her own product, which sold to the Gillette Corporation for $47.5 million with royalties.

I could go on. The Yodel Meter hit the market in 1925 and measured the pitch of a singer’s voice. A 19th-century inventor created a Mass Shaving Machine that could shave a dozen men at the same time. Someone built a mousetrap that was an actual pistol on a mount that pointed the barrel at a mouse hole.

And as for Sherlock’s helmet? It was an actual anti-distraction helmet from 1925 called The Isolator, created by Hugo Gernsback of the American Physical Society. Who would’ve thought it?