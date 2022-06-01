The best cooking job I ever had was way over my head. I still don’t know how I convinced them to hire me.

I came across a job opening for the sous chef position with a company that was the creme of the crop. I had been dazzled by them for years and practically stalked them on social media. Eager for the inside scoop, I sent my resume and somehow acquired an interview with them. A process that involved three different stages. I met with the head chef, worked one on one with the chef de cuisine for a day and cooked a meal for the staff. I was a nervous wreck.

The only female, the oldest kitchen member, and the only cook who hadn’t gone to school in New York, Chicago, or France. There were a few moments I considered just taking off my apron and calling it. As humbling as the process was I knew it was up to me to decide what I was or wasn’t going to take from this experience.

It became clear when I began working with the chef de cuisine how much more I had to learn. I decided to embrace it and began asking questions. Aware there was a thin line between asking too many questions I embraced not impressing my fellow cooks, but hoped to show them I could take instructions well.

By the grace of God somehow I was offered a position. It wasn’t what I thought I wanted in the beginning, but it put me exactly where I felt like I was supposed to be. Where else could I get paid to learn from such incredible cooks?

As the weeks turned into months, I felt more and more like I was in cooking school. Each day included new cooking techniques and vocabulary words. I purchased a culinary dictionary and began carrying it with a notebook everywhere I went. I would highlight each word that was new to me or that was used in a new format or technique. Everything I thought I knew how to do one way was wiped off the board. I learned how to work smarter. The cooks I worked with supported my journey and quickly embraced it. I would constantly ask how they would do something. When I didn’t ask, I was always quickly shown a technique or move that was simple but all changing.

One afternoon I was given the task of making goat cheese crumbles for 400 salads. My favorite chef, Cameron, noticed me putting on my gloves and began crumbling cheese. A sticky and slowly productive attempt Chef Cameron stopped me. He grabbed a simple cookie cooling rack and a large tub. He began grating the cheese over the tub quickly and efficiently. I have never crumbled goat cheese the same way since.

We all have something to learn. Old dogs can learn new tricks.

Today I have a few tips, tricks and favorite vocabulary words to share with you. If there are any favorites of yours you don’t see on here, please don’t hesitate to send them my way ([email protected])

Good luck and enjoy!

Tips & Hints

— One Tbsp of flour or cornstarch (gluten-free) thickens one cup of broth, milk or other liquid.

— One Tbsp of brown sugar added to recipes containing tomatoes or tomato juice will cut the acidity of the tomatoes.

— Adding a few drops of oil to the water when cooking pasta will keep the water from boiling over, and the pasta from sticking together.

— Adding one Tbsp of vinegar to roast or stews adds flavor while tenderizing the meat at the same time.

— Anything that grows under the ground, starts off boiling in cold water not hot water – potatoes, beets, carrots.

— Anything that grows above ground, starts off in boiling water, not cold water – Peas, green beans, beans.

— One lemon makes three Tbsp juice and one tsp grated peel.

— One orange makes ⅓ cup juice and two tsp grated peel.

— One pound shredded American cheese or similar makes four cups.

— One cup of unwhipped cream makes two cups whipped.

— Four ounces (1-1 ¼ cups) uncooked macaroni or noodles makes 2 ¼ cups cooked.

— Seven ounces of spaghetti makes four cups cooked.

— Make one cup fine crumbs with 25 saltine crackers or four slices of bread or 14 square graham crackers.

— Baking powder will remove tea or coffee stains from china pots or cups.

— To clean aluminum pots when they are stained dark, boil with a little cream of tartar, vinegar, or a dryer sheet.

— Slip your hand inside a waxed sandwich bag and you have a perfect mitt for greasing your baking pans and casserole dishes.

— When cutting a meringue pie, coat both sides of the knife lightly with butter and it will give you a clean slice.

— Remove fish odor from your hands, utensils, or dish cloths by using one tsp baking soda to one quart of water.

— If soup tastes overly salty, add a raw piece of potato to the pot. It will absorb the salt.

Terms & Definitions

— Au jus – Meat served in its natural juices.

— Baste – To moisten meats with melted fat, meat drippings, fruit juice or sauce during cooking to prevent drying and to add flavor.

— Bouquet garni – A blend of spices you usually make yourself. Example: Basil, oregano, etc. To be added to soups, stews and other meat dishes.

— Bread – To coat with crumbs.

— Cube – Cut into small even pieces.

— Dredge – Dip in or sprinkle with flour.

— Fold – To combine, using a motion beginning vertically down through the mixture, continuing across the bottom of the bowl and ending with an upward and over motion.

— Pot Roast – Cook slowly by moist heat, in the oven, or on top of the stove.

— Roast – Cook by dry heat in the oven.

— Roux – A smooth blend of fat and flour used for thickening.

— Saute – Cook in a small amount of fat.

— Score – Make shallow cuts on the surface or edges of meat.

— Sear – To brown quickly.

— Stock – The liquid in which meat, fish or poultry has been cooked.

The photo, tips and tricks used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) , with a little help from her friends and mentors through the years. Most especially the wonderful Chef Ila Calton author of Casual Entertaining with a Flair, 1979.