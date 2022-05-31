MAYSVILLE — Today we are showcasing two amazing residents of the MCAS. These pooches have been at the shelter for many months and both are great with people and other dogs. They desperately want forever homes of their own.

First up is Max. This goofy, brindle-colored boy is around a year old and the quintessential family dog. He’s adorable with his little bit of fluff and funny expression. If Max was a person, he’d be constantly cracking jokes to make everyone laugh. He’s always in a great mood and walks well on a leash. This boy loves his walkies. He’s roughly 35-pounds and enjoys racing around with kids, playing with squeaky toys and lots of belly rubs. Max is energetic but once the leash is on, he’s all business—the fun kind that is. When it’s time to return to the concrete walls of his kennel, this poor fellow plants his paws at the shelter doorway. When someone approaches Max’s run, he jumps up and smiles, hoping it’s his turn to be noticed. When people walk past this sweet boy without even turning their heads, and his little heart is breaking, Max keeps on smiling—and waiting patiently to be picked the next time.

Baby is our second featured dog this week. This beauty was so incredibly shy and sad just a couple of weeks ago. That all changed when a teenage volunteer took a liking to the chubby dog and brought her out of the kennel for a long walk. In no time at all, Baby was all smiles and enjoying herself. With warm sunshine on her head, she stretched out in the soft grass and rolled and rolled. Then she rested her head on the volunteer’s leg and closed her eyes.

Walter Teegarden, a full-time employee at the shelter, commented, “Baby’s transformation is amazing. She was so depressed and would stay at the back of the kennel with no interest in anyone. She’s a completely different dog.”

Spending time with a volunteer did the trick for Baby. Now that she’s opened up, she can’t get enough attention. Baby is a lady of leisure. Like a lot of us, physical exertion isn’t as important to her as companionship and relaxation. Baby would fit in well with a laidback type of household. She’s ready to be someone’s couch buddy.

Max and Baby are prime examples of how some dogs get stuck in the system for a very long time through no fault of their own. It’s disheartening when their only contact with people is during pen cleaning or occasionally when a volunteer takes them on a short walk. Most of these shelter dogs spend 23+ hours a day inside a concrete kennel. Although their basic necessities are met and shelter staff does their best to give each animal a little bit of attention, they’re deprived of companionship, activity and mental stimulation. For creatures whose life span might be 12 to 15 years, spending a year or more in lockup is quite a chunk out of their already short lives. Plus, long-term kennel living can create behavioral problems. These dogs begin to lose hope after a while. Dogs like Max and Baby will sit in shelter kennels day after day—sometimes month after month—hoping for someone to come and get them. They don’t understand what they did wrong to end up there.

With the explosion of strays and surrendered animals across the region this year and the unsafe overcrowding in county facilities, shelter staff are turning to partnerships with rescue groups to finally get dogs and cats out to new homes.

Rescue organizations are made up of people who are committed to taking in animals and finding them the right home. Rescuers treat their shelter charges the same way they do their own pets. Through the process, they’ll learn everything about a particular dog or cat and will work on transitioning the animal to a life outside of the shelter. When you adopt a pet from a rescue organization, you’ll pay a higher fee, but the animals will be fixed, vaccinated, dewormed and groomed. Rescuers will have spent time with the animal and evaluated its personality so that it can be placed in a home that is suitable for it. There are fewer returns in the rescue business because of the amount of vetting that occurs for potential adopters and attention given to the health and overall behavior of the animal.

Once volunteers have found a rescue willing to take shelter animals, it’s up to those same volunteers to arrange the logistics to deliver the animal to the rescue. Since many rescue organizations are in the midwest and northeast, there can be several legs of the journey for the animals to reach their final destination. Animal lovers don’t mind traveling to rescue dogs or cats languishing in shelters. Even with gas prices going up and up, there are hundreds of people across the U.S. forming transportation lines to deliver animals to safety on any given day.

Most rescues require the animal to have a health certificate and it must not be aggressive to people or dogs. These same groups often send back supplies such as medications, vaccinations and dog/cat food with the volunteers for the animal shelter to continue caring for animals still in the facility.

Teaming up with rescue organizations is a win-win for the animals and shelter staff. Shelters that have strong ties with the rescue community are less likely to reach a crisis point and animals that would otherwise not be adopted locally are given a second chance.

As long as counties do not provide or enforce the spaying/neutering of shelter animals, adopt them out for extremely low fees without any vetting of the applicants, house animals in unacceptable kennels or have accountability for signed adoption contracts, then sending animals off to places where they will be in high demand might be the best solution for many shelter animals to find the happiness they deserve. It’s also a way to end the cycle of unwanted pets within a community. Providing medical attention, training, flea control, grooming, and so much more for every animal in a rescue organization’s care, just seals the deal.

The goal for any progressive county shelter system should be to provide the same services that rescues do in order to create a more desirable pet for the local population and then to charge the right fee to ensure that the animal’s life is valued.

For your meet and greet with Max, Baby or any of the other lovely dogs and cats available, visit the shelter at 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours are noon – 4 P.M., Monday through Thursday; noon – 6 P.M. on Fridays and 8 A.M. to noon on Saturdays. Arrangements for special visiting hours are available upon request. The phone number is 606-564-6067 and their website is www.masoncountykentucky.us. You can also contact Bill Howell or Walter Teegarden at [email protected] for inquiries.

If you can’t adopt, please consider donating to www.tinyurl.com/hsbtgive to spay or neuter a shelter dog or to provide items the shelter animals need. The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering your pet. You can access their online spay/neuter application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace’s Facebook page.