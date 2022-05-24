Cotton loves playing in the grass and lots of attention. She’s waiting to meet her new family at the MCAS.

MAYSVILLE — These beauties are short and sweet. Meet Cotton and Amy!

Cotton looks kind of like a chubby, mini white German Shepherd. She’s approximately 5 years old and the shelter staff thinks she may already be spayed. Cotton is gentle and walks well on a leash. She’s inquisitive and enjoys her zoomies and hanging out in the shade. She absolutely loves people, but likes her space around new dogs and should be patiently introduced. She’s very curious and alert to what’s going on around her. This pretty pup is excited to have her own doggy bed and lots of belly rubs from a sweet family of her own.

Walter Teegarden, a shelter employee, described Amy as a “designer dog.” This brown-haired beauty is fun-loving and ready for camping trips and cuddles from an active family. At only 14 months old, Amy is just a big pup and the poor baby has been in the shelter for nearly a year. This means Amy is more than ready to get out of there and start living it up and she’s hoping for some kids to play with. She gets along great with other dogs as well.

You’re going to fall in love with Cotton and Amy when you meet them and trust me, they’ll love you right back.

Mahatma Gandhi is attributed to saying, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way in which its animals are treated. I hold that the more helpless a creature, the more entitled it is to protection by man from the cruelty of man.”

This is especially poignant when discussing county animal shelters during this crisis when more pets are being abandoned than adopted. Shelters across the country are full and the situation looks bleak going forward.

It seems that many folks who adopted pets during the Covid-19 outbreak began returning them as they went to in-person work post-pandemic.

When there’s change, the animals suffer. And unfortunately, there’s been a lot of changes lately. With inflation at 8.5 percent, it’s the highest it’s been in 40 years. Add skyrocketing grocery bills and the soaring cost of gasoline and most households are struggling financially. And if you already have a pet, you’ve surely noticed the price of dog and cat food going through the roof and maybe you’re even having a hard time finding your regular brand. The current state of affairs has made it extra difficult to find homes for shelter animals.

Pat Henry, the president of the non-profit Love Of Paws rescue organization which is located in Montgomery County but rescues and provides care for sick, injured, and unwanted dogs throughout Kentucky, including Mason County, said, “More animals will be put down due to high gas prices. We work on donations and fundraising and were barely able to keep up before gas prices jumped so high. Since we provide transport service to all Kentucky counties, our travel costs have doubled and we’ve had to start cutting down on trips, which puts animals’ lives in jeopardy.”

Henry said that many Kentucky dogs needing new homes are transported to Cincinnati, Indiana, and even further onto states like New York, Massachusetts, and others. Since the transporters are not the ones who will receive adoption fees to cover the travel costs, many are either reducing their mileage traveled or eliminating trips completely because the funds just aren’t there to accommodate the extreme rise in gas prices over the past year.

“It’s frustrating,” Henry said. “Not only has our gas budget gone up but so have our feed and vet bills. Shelters are full and I get calls every day to pick up dogs. I know I can’t quit, but there are days I want to.”

Henry fears the high inflation will knock out small rescues and seriously impact those staying in business in their endeavors to transport and care for animals in need.

Since many rescue groups, like LOP, are unable to take more animals in, county shelters are in the uncomfortable position of cramming animals into small kennel spaces.

Sadly, this is the current situation at the Mason County Animal Shelter. A facility that was built to house approximately 24 dogs, now has 40 residents.

But good things are beginning to happen at the MCAS.

Recently, a generous donation was made to the shelter of 50 doses of canine vaccines, 20 doses of feline vaccines and a large bottle of Panacur dewormer by an animal lover from North Carolina. Volunteers then vaccinated and dewormed 29 of the dogs and plan to return to finish off the cats and the puppies when they’re old enough for the first dose.

Mason County and surrounding areas are full of sweet souls who are coming forward to help the shelter animals. New volunteers are showing up daily to walk dogs, foster them and assist with placing them in rescues. Grooming services have been offered and donations for the cost of spaying and neutering are being directed to the non-profit Buffalo Trace Humane Society’s donation PayPal account. Already 4 dogs are scheduled for their surgeries.

Previous research indicates that prospective adopters care about factors such as an animal’s health. Whether or not a dog has already been fixed is another important factor that many people consider when choosing a place to find their new pet.

A non-profit animal shelter in Newport, Tennessee was an overpopulated kill shelter for many years before a private group of volunteers banded together and took it over. Friends of the Animal Shelter of Cocke County raised the money to build a new facility and in partnership with the local government, they’ve become a no-kill shelter that works with dogs and cats. Through contributions from the county, donations, and grants, they hire their own staff and offset their operating costs.

The group makes sure every animal is spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The adoption fees are higher, but a representative told The Ledger Independent, “We’ve found that most people appreciate that it’s all covered in the cost and it is cheaper than what they’d spend on their own vet doing it.”

Providing shelter dogs with these services and making sure they’re free of fleas, squicky clean, socialized and behaviorally tested is a game-changer, increasing adoptions, and preventing the type of overcrowding we’re now seeing.

Studies show that people are not only willing to pay for these services, but they also expect them and are ready to travel long distances to adopt animals from progressive shelters.

The MCAS is at a crossroads. The facility is not large enough to hold the current influx of dogs coming in. Shelter employees work tirelessly to provide the necessities for their charges, but they can only do so much in the current building.

An animal shelter should not be considered a place for unwanted animals. It needs to be the go-to place for the community to find their perfect pet.

Is it possible for Mason County, volunteers and the local humane society to join forces for the greater good of the animals? At this time of crisis, there’s a real opportunity for Mason County to lead the way in animal welfare in the region and to finally have a shelter that will make its residents proud.

For your meet and greet with Cotton, Amy or any of the other lovely dogs and cats available, visit the shelter at 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours are noon – 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, noon – 6 P.M. on Fridays and 8 A.M. to noon on Saturdays. Arrangements for special visiting hours are available upon request. The phone number is 606-564-6067 and their website is www.masoncountykentucky.us. You can also contact Bill Howell or Walter Teegarden at [email protected] for inquiries.

If you can’t adopt, please consider donating to www.tinyurl.com/hsbtgive to spay or neuter a shelter dog or to provide items the shelter animals need. The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering your pet. You can access their online spay/neuter application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace’s Facebook page.