I had reservations about this week’s star of the show, beautiful asparagus. Honestly I thought maybe I had missed my chance to showcase this beauty of a stalk. Boy was I wrong.

Traditionally asparagus graces our tables primarily in March or April. Yet here we are well into May and the asparagus beds are still shooting strong. I’m not sure how much longer this delicious bliss will last but I’m going to savor every bite.

It may surprise some readers to learn, asparagus is a member of the lily family. This simple veggie can be found in green, white, and even purple shades. Early asparagus is pencil-thin, but as the season grows, so do the firm stalks and tight tips which are perfect for today’s recipe.

If the only experiences you have had with asparagus involve green mush with a lemon on top, you’re in for a real treat today. Asparagus is amazing. Not all veggies can stand alone and also empower a main dish. Good with breakfast, lunch, or dinner, asparagus may be the upgrade your table needs.

A common misunderstanding about asparagus is the necessary cooking time. In fact, it’s actually best served when it isn’t completely cooked and still has a crunch. Infact with today’s recipe you don’t even cook the asparagus separately, you let it cook into the already hot pasta.

Asparagus is beautifully uncomplicated. If you don’t know how to cook it you could get away with throwing some stems in some water and making a decoration out of it. But why settle for just that? Today’s recipes are a nod to spring. But don’t wait too long to make it. I’m not sure how much longer the fresh asparagus will last. Today’s pasta is packed with mint and pea pesto, equally delicious spring flavors. Need a little protein? Throw in some salmon, bacon or chicken. You won’t be disappointed. The best part about this dish, it’s fast. It only will take you about twenty to thirty minutes to make. You will eat it in less time. And if you don’t gobble it down, the leftovers are fantastic.

Good luck and enjoy!

Prep tip: Asparagus shoots should be selected with tightly closed buds and with stem ends that look freshly cut. When trimming, simply grasp the spear with both hands and snap. The stem will break at the point at which the stalk is tender. Do not discard much of the stalk even though it’s usually a little bit sweeter at the tips. Store in the refrigerator upright in an inch or two of water, covered in plastic or wrapped airtight for several days. Best fresh.

Pasta with Pea Pesto and Asparagus

Thick asparagus stalks are my preferred, when shaving into the dish. They are a little bit easier. But if you don’t have them, just chop asparagus stalks into small half inch pieces.

Cook the pasta in as little water as possible. This will allow the pasta to turn viscous with starch, making the sauce creamy and helping it cling to the noodles.

1 lb thick asparagus stalks, trimmed

1 ½ cups fresh or thawed frozen English green peas

2 Tbsp chopped fresh mint

1 Tbsp pine nuts, toasted (If they are too expensive or you can’t find them, use unsalted but toasted sunflower seed kernels. They give it a lovely crunch.)

1-2 tsp Kosher salt

2 ounces or about ½ a heaping cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, divided in half.

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

12 ounces uncooked fettuccine pasta

Using a veggie peeler, shave asparagus stalks into long thin strips. Try to get about four cups.

Combine peas, mint, nuts, salt, half of cheese, and garlic into a food processor. Pulse mix until a chunky puree has formed. With the motor running, slowly add oil so that it weaves into mix and a puree forms.

Fill a 12 inch high sided skillet with 2 inches of water. Bring water to a boil over high. Add pasta to the skillet and completely submerge. Cook until al dente, about eight to twelve minutes. Reserve ½ cup cooking liquid for later use. Drain pasta and return cooked pasta to the pan.

Add shaved asparagus to pasta and toss well for about one minute until asparagus has softened slightly. Add pea puree to pasta and toss well to coat.

Stir in reserved cooking liquid, one Tbsp at a time, until sauce is slightly creamy and thoroughly coats pasta. Top with the remaining half of cheese and serve immediately.

The recipes and photo used in today’s photo are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).