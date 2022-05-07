A tour of The Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory allows visitors to see the production of bats at all stages.

Outside 800 West Main Street in Louisville, Kentucky, stands a 120-foot exact scale replica of baseball great Babe Ruth’s bat from the early 1900s. Nine feet in diameter and constructed from 68,000 pounds of steel.

But there is more: next to the bat’s logo is the signature of Bud Hillerich, a nod to the man who turned the company’s first bat in 1884. What a great gimmick to lure the curious! It certainly worked on two of my sons and me last fall.

Into The Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory we went to learn more. After securing our tickets for a factory tour, we spent a few minutes exploring the museum exhibits.

There are some novelties: a 5000-brick LEGO model of Great American Ball Park, a 1996 Olympic torch handle made at the factory and signed by Muhammad Ali and a diorama depicting the making of a bat.

Enclosed within a display case are letters written by Ruth as well as original factory records recording his bat orders. An exhibit honoring the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League includes photos and uniforms. And just outside the door to enter the factory tour are life-size models of players and a quote attributed to each.

“All I wanted to do was give that thing a ride…Outta the park…Anywhere,” reads Babe Ruth’s.

Once inside, we viewed a short film offering insight into where the wood for the bats is acquired. Pennsylvania, it turns out. I never realized. Never really even thought about it.

Our guide led us from section to section, a line of yellow paint on the concrete floor distinguishing the work space from that of where we were allowed to walk.

Wooden rods, each at its own stage of the process, were scattered throughout. Some still in plastic-wrapped bundles, some bound together on pulleys and some already on shelves designated for various professional players.

Beyond the yellow line, workers crafted the rods into bats, the scent of cut wood filling the air. The floor covered in wood chips and fine saw dust.

As we exited the factory, we were all invited to select a miniature Louisville Slugger to take with us as a souvenir. A tangible reminder of all we saw, we learned and we experienced.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. While tickets can be purchased at the museum, advance purchase is recommended, because tour admission is timed and group numbers are limited. For information call 877-775-8443 or visit www.sluggermuseum.com.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)