It’s that wonderful time of year, when flowers bloom, birds return from their southern sojourn, love is in the air, and patio afficionados work on the recipe for their mojitos. And thoughts turn to the Bulwer-Lytton Fiction Contest, the annual chance for writers of putrid prose to let their freak phrases fly.

For the uninitiated, Sir Edward George Bulwer-Lytton was an English writer and politician born in 1803.

Politics first. Bulwer-Lytton had an impressive career, serving as a member of Parliament for three decades and Secretary of State for the Colonies in 1858. He even turned down the title of King of Greece in 1862.

As an author, Edward did quite well, introducing the phrases “pursuit of the almighty dollar” and “the pen is mightier than the sword” into our lexicon.

Yet it was the phrase “It was a dark and stormy night” that immortalized Bulwer-Lytton. That first sentence from Edward’s 1830 offering “Paul Clifford” has become synonymous with bad openings.

Thus the Bulwer-Lytton Fiction Contest was born. Since 1982, the competition has pitted bad writers against each other to create the most crapulent opening sentences imaginable to a novel. Year after year, entrants have not disappointed.

The rules for the contest are simple. One previously unpublished sentence of any length submitted by the June 30th deadline.

2021’s winner came from Stu Duval from Auckland, New Zealand: “A lecherous sunrise flaunted itself over a flatulent sea, ripping the obsidian bodice of night asunder with its rapacious fingers of gold, thus exposing her dusky bosom to the dawn’s ogling stare.”

If that doesn’t bring a tear to your eye, I don’t know what will. For context, here is the entirety of Bulwer-Lytton’s original opening literary salvo:

“It was a dark and stormy night; the rain fell in torrents – except at occasional intervals, when it was checked by a violent gust of wind which swept up the streets (for it is in London that our scene lies), rattling along the housetops, and fiercely agitating the scanty flame of the lamps that struggled against the darkness.”

The winner receives bragging rights, mostly. Along with, according to contest organizers, a pittance.

Truth be told, I make a submission twice a week thanks to Rod and Mary Ann here at the Ledger. I actually did proffer an entry once, but the tale of a hygiene-challenged bar patron failed to pass muster. That, despite the fact that I used the words “putrescence,” “malodorous” and “widget” in it.

You are invited to “inflict your sentences” at bulwer-lytton.com. Like Drew Herman from Port Angeles, Washington, who wrote “The collapse of the Taiping Rebellion and my subsequent wanderings to avoid the deadly clutches of vengeful imperial agents form the basis of this narrative, a narrative whose very existence and use of the first person pretty much ruin any sense of suspense that might have made it worth reading.”

I might dip a toe in the putrid pool of prose again this year. Perhaps I will use words like “turgid” and “fetid.” Thoughts?