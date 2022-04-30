Earn the diploma, get the job, buy the house. Isn’t that the American dream? But what we have traditionally thought of as the path to a fulfilled, middle-class life should be reconsidered. Many of our state’s open jobs don’t require much education or pay enough to support a reasonable mortgage. This is a major issue related to workforce development in Kentucky and it isn’t garnering enough public attention.

Tens of thousands of jobs are available across the Commonwealth today and Kentucky is in the midst of an incredible run of success in economic recruitment, having announced thousands of new positions in the first quarter of 2022. But the inconvenient truth of our recent economic prosperity is that the majority of our currently-available positions require little post-secondary education, many not even requiring a high school diploma or GED. The long deplored “skills gap” between industry needs and available talent is tightening. This issue was realized over a decade ago, smartly addressed, and we continue to build talent pipelines to maintain this positive momentum through programs Ike Registered Apprenticeship and KY FAME. We are facing a different challenge. We’re playing a numbers game and we’re losing.

Where will the workers needed to fill these openings (if successfully recruited) reside? Are recent high school, technical college, or university graduates in a financial position to purchase a home? Unlikely. What about the hundreds of entry-level Machine Operators our area needs? No way. While wages are largely stagnant over the last couple decades (relative to cost of living) and inflation is soaring, as a country we have made purchasing a home significantly more difficult.

Most of our region’s open positions in fields like retail, hospitality, and manufacturing pay $13-$18 per hour, or about $32,000 annually. According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics Family Resource Simulator (kystats.ky.gov) $30,000 is the minimum a single parent of one child needs to survive, budgeting only $637/month for rent AND utilities. In today’s housing market, how many homes can be purchased for $500/month? And let’s not forget those purchases would typically require an accompanying $10,000 down payment. Is that realistic for someone raising a child and earning significantly less than the national average salary (ssa.gov) of $55,628? Let’s get real.

The only suitable option for most recent grads and entry-level workers is an affordable apartment, condo, or townhome. Any kind of rental property would do. We have few. Across the region, and locally, quality rental property is severely lacking.

Recent investments and renovations in the area have resulted in a few dozen new options and this deserves applause. But we don’t need dozens. We need hundreds across Northeastern Kentucky. And we needed them yesterday. According to the Chief Economist at Redfin, a real estate brokerage company, the US is nearly 4 million units behind on new home construction. The millennial generation, who we long-assumed were afraid to leave the nest, have grown up and they are ready to purchase homes. But we didn’t build any. Demand is up and home prices and monthly rents are soaring, if they are even available.

A search of Apartments.com in late April returned two results for rental properties in zip code 41056. The cheaper option being $650 for one bed/bath (it has since been rented) and a four-bedroom property available for $3,500/month. Zillow and Trulia returned zero results.

If you owned a business and were trying to attract talent to the region, how would you advise their real estate search? Where would you tell them to look? Hopefully a local realtor has a few pocket listings, because they certainly aren’t available online for public consumption.

How can workforce recruitment and economic development efforts ever succeed without the housing infrastructure available to support it? Economic investment announcements are exciting, headline-grabbing events. Photos, handshakes, speeches, pats on the back…there is plenty of love to go around. But the press conference isn’t the finish line of a recruitment, it’s the starting line of a complicated puzzle of support.

The workforce development system must co-design strategies with the investing company to help them answer big questions. Where will the workers come from? How do we best market openings and attract our workforce? And maybe most importantly, where will they live?

–

Jeremy Faulkner is the Director of Business Services for the Kentucky Career Centers of the Tenco Workforce Investment Area