As many know, I am not from here.

I love Maysville- its people, its history and the beautiful architecture. I love the way Maysvillians keep the integrity of their buildings while updating them to be lived and worked in. There are two wonderful books in our gift shop that I frequently refer to when I want to know something about the history of this community. Maysville, Kentucky: From Past to Present in Pictures and Towns of Mason County: Their Past in Pictures, both by Jean Calvert and John Klee can show me a pictorial history of “how it was” depicting people, places, and events that shaped Maysville and Mason County.

One of the buildings I absolutely love is the old jail. Now, it is the Public Defenders Office and it is a wonderful representation of Second Empire Architecture. Located on Third Street next to the “newest” courthouse, I have admired the beautiful trademark mansard roof named for the French architect Francois Mansart. It has the four-sided gambrel style hip roof characterized by two slopes on each of its sides with the lower slope, punctured by dormer windows, at a steeper angle than the upper. The dormers would allow lots of light into the area and the roofline gives the building full-sized rooms on the upper floor. It has tall narrow windows and a small entry porch with cornices along the roofline to add style and beauty that balances out the heavy accents on the lower part of the building. The front trimmings were made of freestone from the Apperson quarry on Licking River in Rowan County. Its “very fine gray color was considered superior to the freestone quarried in the Ohio Valley and [wore] equally well if not better.”

Decorative shingles in geometric designs are another adornment of Second Empire buildings. This style was popular from about 1860-1880 in America with its roots in France and considered quite modern in its time- especially when you compare it to the other homes and buildings you see in Maysville’s Historic District. “It was so popular during the presidency of Ulysses S. Grant (1869-1877) to build and remodel government buildings, that it was jokingly referred to as the General Grant Style.”

The first jail in Maysville was built as an annex to Jacob Boone’s Tavern in 1820. I have heard that Phillip’s Folly (1831) was used as one of Maysville’s earliest jails, but our jail records and city directories only go back so far. The next mention of a ‘new’ jail was a clip about “prisoners being accepted for the first time in 1849, and most prisoners were sent to the workhouse in place of confinement.” It could have been the jail that was located on the southeast corner of Market and Fourth Street. It was the jail during the Civil War in the 1860s before Dr. J.E. McKenney built his medical practice and residence in the same spot. Jeremiah McNeely was the Mason County jailer at the time and his daughter, Mary Frances (Klipp), apparently took the law in her own hands at a very young age. She “permitted two northern soldiers to make a bolt for freedom. Mary Frances was a mighty little moppet when the incident occurred but even at that tender age her heart overflowed with the milk of human kindness just as it was to do until the end of her days. So it happened that when the little girl overheard the Confederate military was on its way to take the Union men into custody, an idea popped into her head. She would be their passkey out of prison; she would deliver them out of the hands of the enemy. With cast-iron courage that matched her compassion, she procured the key to the lockup and liberated the two northern soldiers. Sprinting up the hillside back of the jail, they were last seen at the city reservoir, where they turned to wave to the watching girl.” No word was ever heard of those particular Yankees again- whether they kept their freedom or made it home. I could only guess what her father faced when the Confederates came to take them into custody. (There is something to be said about asking forgiveness rather than asking permission!)

In 1882 the discussions started toward building the beautiful second empire building on Third which was formerly the Denis McGregor property. Bonds issued to the amount of $45,000 would pay for the construction of the jail and jailer’s home. Bad weather and supply delays kept construction from starting until 1883 and that same year there was a notice in the paper that the Court of Claims of Mason County was selling the old jail property including the residence and lot on Market and Fourth to the highest bidder. All the cages and iron cells would be sold in entirety or in separate parcels. The new jail would have massive blocks of freestone that were put down so that each block formed the floor of a cell. The point where the blocks joined was covered by the iron framework of the cell; the whole to be covered by a floor of solid iron. They felt it would be “the most secure ever put up in the state, and …absolutely impossible for a criminal to escape from it by means of the tools it would be possible for him to procure.” The building would be occupied by the jailer as soon as gas and water was connected and the first prisoners began to be housed in 1884. The jailer’s office was on the first floor as well as the kitchen where food was prepared for the inmates by the jailer’s family. The family resided on the second and third floors of the original part of the jail. A solid oak staircase led from the first floor to the third floor.

According to records, an increased need for cells in the 1930s led to an addition to be built to house male prisoners. “This new addition of the jail was almost entirely steel which made it virtually impossible to escape. The rest of the jail floor was to be covered by solid iron.” It consisted of two floors and there was a Detox cell for those male prisoners who had been arrested for drinking. When someone was in detox, “nobody else was allowed to use that room. Therefore, there was only one toilet that everyone had to use.”

Female cells were located on the second floor of the new addition. There was a caged property storage area and dungeon in the basement. The dungeon had cells where they kept inmates for disciplinary reasons in isolation. Also located in the basement was the heating system for the jail which was a steam boiler. Small steam registers were located throughout the jail to produce the heat. The laundry room was also in the basement and consisted of two tubs for the inmates’ clothes to be cleaned.”

During the life of that building as jail, many jailers and their families passed through. John W. Eitel was elected jailer in 1910 and there was notice that he was “nursing two broken fingers of the right hand, caused by a strenuous demonstration he employed in teaching an inmate of the bastille the fact that he is boss of that institution!” “Huss” Watson, Charles Eitel, William Wheeler, Scott Poe, Joe Jones, Edward Maher and women like Alice Maher, Edna Poe and Anna Paul fill the pages of our archives with praise of their community involvement and high standards. Mason County Jailer Lloyd Berry was president of the Kentucky Jailers Association and was well known throughout the state for fighting the Fee system (a system that only paid a certain amount per prisoner). He pushed for a system in which jailers would be paid just like any other constitutional officer and which staff would be determined by jail population. and establishing training programs for jailers. He was lauded for his rehabilitation beautification program where inmates worked hand in hand with garden clubs planting, weed eating and cleaning areas too difficult for residents and even painted the jail while Berry was recuperating from a heart attack because “Lloyd B. Berry and staff have been and are always fair with inmates here at Mason County Jail.”

Unable to bring the old building on Third up to existing health and safety codes, the Mason County Fiscal Court approved a resolution supporting a commitment to fund a new $2.2 million regional detention center in 1987. It would open in 1990 as a 130-bed facility with prisoners from Mason, Bracken, Fleming, and Lewis counties as well as state prisoners. Although the jail was styled as a regional detention center, the host county maintains control of the administration of the jail with Lisa Kern Yeary as the current Jailer. The single-story brick structure is located on the southern end of the Fee School property at the intersection of U.S. 68 and KY 11. The center provides programs intended to reduce the occurrence of re-incarceration which include GED classes, Substance abuse programs, moral recognition therapy and gardening classes. They also have outside inmate work programs such as roadside and residential cleanup and they have helped us “little old ladies” lift, carry and load heavy exhibits at the museum. We are grateful for their assistance. It is a fine building but I don’t think it is as beautiful as the historic old jail on Third Street that is now occupied by the Public Defenders Office.

Lloyd Berry said it best when he said, “I have always said the job is a combination of firmness and fairness…the firmness provides control and the fairness is the human side. People in jail are still human beings…they deserve a clean place to live with wholesome food. In fact, they deserve all the rights of people on the outside except their freedom. That’s what society demands.”

Readers may email questions to [email protected] @ Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Maysville, KY